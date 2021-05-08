Top 5 most controversial owners in NBA history

Some NBA team owners display such a low-profile image in the league that some fans might not know who they are. However, throughout the league's history, some owners have created drama and noise around their franchise, without bringing sporting success.

Most controversial owners in NBA history

In this article, we will look at those owners who have been consistently controversial throughout NBA history. Some of them have achieved big results in the league, whereas others have kept their respective franchises stuck in mediocrity.

#5 Mark Cuban

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Mark Cuban bought the Dallas Mavericks franchise in January 2000. He has been an incredibly prosperous businessman for many years. He has also been successful as the team's owner.

With a billionaire owner and Dirk Nowitzki on the court, the Dallas Mavericks became a perennial playoff team and went to the NBA Finals in 2006 and 2011. In 2011, the franchise won its only championship after upsetting the 'Big Three' Miami Heat with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Opinion: Mark Cuban had it right the first time. Sports should stop playing the anthem. https://t.co/qwBN29q4yj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 16, 2021

Cuban generates controversy because of his passion for the Mavs. The NBA has fined him several times for criticizing officials.

He has engaged in exchanges with opposing players and fans. He has also made negative remarks about other teams, such as calling the Denver Nuggets "thugs" in 2009. The NBA also fined Cuban for saying the Mavericks should've tanked in the 2017-18 campaign.

Alongside Michael Jordan, Cuban is probably one of the most famous NBA governors right now. Unlike some others on this list, Cuban has been successful with his franchise.

#4 Dan Gilbert

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has had his fair share of controversy during his life in the NBA, often involving LeBron James. Gilbert bought the Cleveland Cavaliers in March 2005, when LeBron James was playing in his second NBA season.

Gilbert made some efforts to surround James with the best possible talent to compete for the NBA title. However, after multiple failures in the NBA Playoffs and an early exit in the 2010 postseason, James had to choose between continuing with the Cavs or leaving.

Eventually, James made "The Decision" to go the Miami Heat, and Gilbert came out firing. Gilbert wrote "The Letter" to criticize James' approach to his free-agency decision. The owner was fined by the league for his remarks, although most Cavs fans applauded it.

James then returned to Cleveland in 2014, with Gilbert still the owner of the franchise. The pair reportedly settled their differences, and James eventually delivered an NBA title to the city in epic fashion in 2016.

#3 James Dolan

Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden & NBA Governor, James L. Dolan.

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has been a controversial figure ever since he took control of the franchise. He has been heavily criticized for the team's continued struggles (apart from some interesting seasons) and his handling of iconic figures from the franchise's history.

He has been in control of the New York Knicks since 1999. The Knicks have made the postseason four times since then. They fell in the first round thrice and made it to the second round just once since Dolan's reign as owner of the franchise.

Moreover, Dolan has made some controversial signings that include Allan Houston's six-year, $100-million contract in the 2001-02 season.

He has also made various bad choices in terms of coaching and executives. One example is Isiah Thomas, who coached the Knicks and was also an aggressive president of basketball operations. The signing of Larry Brown was also controversial. Dolan gave the coach a five-year $50 million contract, but Brown was fired after a solitary season with the team.

Dolan's most controversial decision was to fire Knicks executive Anucha Browne after she accused Isiah Thomas of sexual assault and discrimination.

Dolan has also been involved in conflicts with fans who have asked him to sell the team.

#2 George Shinn

George Shinn during his tenure as the Hornets' owner.

George Shinn owned the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets from 1987 to 2010. His participation with the franchise has included some controversies. Shinn's sale of the team eventually brought the NBA's veto on the Chris Paul trade to the LA Lakers in 2011.

Much happened between Shinn's purchase of the team in 1987 and Paul's vetoed trade in 2011.

When Dell Curry was drafted by Charlotte in the 1988 NBA expansion draft, the team was owned by George Shinn. Sonya Curry recalls Shinn erroneously thinking she was a white woman, and not liking the fact that one of his black players was married to her.https://t.co/l9CUqpebUs pic.twitter.com/VLZkHQATPo — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 19, 2019

Shinn was accused of sexual assault in Charlotte, and although allegations were not proven, his reputation suffered mightily. The saga ended with the Hornets franchise moving to New Orleans.

In 2008, Shinn told the Charlotte Observer that the sexual assault case prompted the team's departure from the city. He has also admitted he had sexual relationships outside of his marriage during a case that was broadcast on national TV.

#1 Donald Sterling

Los Angeles Clippers hold up signs referencing the Donald Sterling situation in 2014.

It is unlikely that former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling will fall from the top of this list anytime soon. His record as an owner included 22 seasons of at least 50 losses, from 1979 to 2014.

However, the sporting side of Sterling's ownership of the franchise became a minor issue when recordings of him making racist remarks were made public. The controversy exploded and rocked the NBA, with players threatening to stop playing during the 2014 NBA Playoffs.

What if I told you Donald Sterling went to the same high school as V. Stiviano, the mistress, whose tapes brought him down? Or that there wasn’t just one tape, but hundreds of them? And we have them in our new @30for30 podcast https://t.co/K0XlvJQ06N — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) August 20, 2019

Eventually, Adam Silver, who had been NBA Commissioner for nine months at the time, banned Sterling from the NBA. The latter was forced to sell the LA Clippers franchise.

Before the 2014 crisis, NBA legend Elgin Baylor, who was the Clippers' GM between 1986 and 2008 had accused Sterling of racism.

Also read: 5 active NBA players with most 40-point games in a losing cause