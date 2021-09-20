Top 5 defenders on the Brooklyn Nets roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the best NBA teams in the current league. They were among the favorites to win the 202-21 season, but their hopes were thwarted by eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks. The trio of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden have been touted as the most formidable Big 3 and if they can stay healthy, they hold the potential to mow down any and every team in their path to win.

The team's offensive prowess is common knowledge. Kyrie Irving is arguably the greatest ball handler of all-time and is capable of slashing and scoring from virtually any spot on the court. He became the most recent entry into the 50-40-90 club. James Harden's step-back three is one of the most deadly moves of the past decade. A three-time scoring champion, Harden is definitely as good of a scorer as his teammate Kevin Durant.

Top five defenders on the Brooklyn Nets roster

A team is incomplete without its defensive players. The Nets, with their tag as one of the best teams, are home to many great defenders. We already know their offensive geniuses, but who are the best defensive players on the Brooklyn Nets roster?

#5 Nicolas Claxton

Going into his third year, Nicolas Claxton, under the coaching of Steve Nash, has developed into a reliable defender. After averaging only 4.4 points, 0.5 blocks and 2,9 rebounds in his rookie season, Claxton's eventless first season was followed by an improved sophomore year.

In the 2020-21 regular season, the young Brooklyn Nets player averaged 6.6 points, 1.3 blocks and 5.3 total rebounds. Nicola Claxton, a former University of Georgia player, is emerging as a good post-up defender and a pesky perimeter defender.

#4 Paul Millsap

NetsDaily @NetsDaily I am told reliably that Paul Millsap will wear No. 31, not No. 4. Official list will come out at Media Day. I am told reliably that Paul Millsap will wear No. 31, not No. 4. Official list will come out at Media Day.

Paul Millsap was one of the best post-up defenders in the league. He was capable of stopping quick slashers like Isiah Thomas and meeting bigger players in the paint head on a 2015-16 all-defensive player, Millsap has signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a veteran.

As the former Denver Nuggets player nears the end of his career, his body and game continue to deteriorate. Yet Millsap remains a dominant defender and will help the Nets in their 2021-22 championship campaign.

