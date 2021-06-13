Top 5 defensive teams in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far 

The modern-day NBA is more about offense, but teams have started to realize that defense is equally important, if not more, especially in the ongoing 2021 NBA playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks are three teams that struggled defensively during the regular season. The 2021 NBA playoffs were no different for them in that regard, as they ended up being eliminated in the first round.

While the Wizards weren't favored to win against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, the Trail Blazers and Mavericks were expected to progress to the next round but faltered.

Damian Lillard and co. won Game 1 of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets but failed to capitalize on that, losing Games 5 and 6 to lose the series 2-4.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks were in an even better position than the Trail Blazers. But they blew 2-0 and 3-2 leads against the LA Clippers, with their woeful defense ending up being a key reason for their early exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs.

On the other hand, teams like the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, who weren't as solid in the regular season defensively, have put in terrific work in that department and have flourished in the postseason so far. On that note, let's take a look at the top five defensive teams in the ongoing 2021 NBA playoffs.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat - Game Four

Before their underwhelming outings in the ongoing series against the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks were considered the favorites to emerge as the Eastern Conference's representatives in this year's NBA finals, as they clicked at both ends of the floor.

The Milwaukee Bucks defense, in particular, stood out during the 2021 NBA playoffs, especially in the first round. They restricted the Miami Heat to just 98 points per game across four matches. After their disappointing losses in the first two games of their semi-final series against the Brooklyn Nets, they held them to just 83 points in Game 3.

So far, the Bucks have conceded 102.1 points across seven games they have played in the 2021 NBA playoffs, which is the second-best record among playoff teams. They have the best defensive rating of 101.1.

#2 Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most impressive teams in the 2021 NBA playoffs, especially after ousting the defending champions LA Lakers in the first round. They are now one win away from sweeping the Denver Nuggets and making their first Conference finals appearance in over a decade.

The young Suns squad have conceded the fewest points per game among all 'active' payoff teams so far (98.9) and have the second-best defensive rating of 103.9.

They shut the LA Lakers away from the paint and smartly challenged them to shoot three-pointers, something they haven't been good at all season. Considering the size difference between the Lakers and the Suns, it was indeed a solid effort from Phoenix to be able to achieve that and match their illustrious opponents physically.

Meanwhile, their showing against the Denver Nuggets have been even more impressive, considering the Nuggets are a much better team offensively than the Lakers. The Suns have been excellent in making crucial defensive stops and forcing turnovers.

Deandre Ayton is anchoring the Suns' defense in multiple ways! #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure reveals how Phoenix's rim protector is also excelling at forcing turnovers.



Tune in as PHX takes on LAL in Game 4 at 3:30 pm/et on ABC. pic.twitter.com/94yuYOtno4 — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2021

They restricted league MVP Nikola Jokic to 26 points per game in the series, which is a remarkable achievement, considering he was averaging 33 points per contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is averaging 1.9 blocks per game in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets are a surprise entry in this list, especially because of their over-reliance on offense during the regular season, which helped them win games by outscoring the opposition more often than not.

Many expected them to falter during the 2021 NBA playoffs because of the same, but they have stepped up in a huge way to shut down their critics.

During the regular season, the Nets had the eighth-worst defensive rating (113.1) in the league and conceded 114.1 points per game, the ninth-worst record in the league.

However, the 2021 NBA playoffs have seen Steve Nash's men overcome their issues at the defensive end. They have conceded 105 points per contest in eight postseason games they have played so far and have the third-best defensive rating (107.8) among playoff teams.

#4 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers ended the regular season as the best defensive team behind the LA Lakers, with a 107 rating.

The 76ers have size on their side and some proven performers like Ben Simmons, Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and Dwight Howard, who were tremendous in helping the team shut down opposition offensive units this season.

Ben Simmons comes high against the screen, switches onto Trae Young, then blocks his 3-point attempt. Great defense. pic.twitter.com/Wm7TgKixKo — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) June 9, 2021

Many expected them to do well during the 2021 NBA playoffs in that department, and they haven't disappointed so far. The 76ers have the fourth-best defensive rating in the playoffs (109.1).

#5 LA Lakers

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers

The LA Lakers, coached by defensive mastermind Frank Vogel, relied heavily on their defense during the regular season in the 2020-21 campaign. They continued to perform well in that department during the 2021 NBA playoffs; they were the best defensive team during the regular season, with a 106.8 rating.

While they ended up facing early elimination after injuries continued to plague them in the postseason, their defensive composure against the lethal offense of the Phoenix Suns was exceptional. Their defensive averages and ratings dropped massively after Anthony Davis' injury, but that still didn't prevent them from being a top-five defense during the ongoing 2021 NBA playoffs.

LeBron James and co. managed to restrict the Phoenix Suns to 104 points per game across six matches and 99 points in AD's presence till Game 4.

