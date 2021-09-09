Top 5 duels between LeBron James and Kevin Durant 

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have easily been the two best players in the NBA over the last decade. The notion of James being the best player in the league right now has been changing lately and Durant's rise has been a major reason behind that.

Many fans and analysts believe that Kevin Durant is the heir to King James' throne in the NBA as the best player in the league. Some say he has already claimed it.

Kevin Durant IS the best player in the world and it’s about damn time somebody dethrone King James from being the best player in the world ⁦@KendrickPerkins⁩ tells me via ⁦@BallySports⁩. pic.twitter.com/jT9OhphPzP — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) September 2, 2021

Next season will be crucial for LeBron James in scrapping the belief that he isn't the best player in the NBA anymore. There's a possibility that he may face Kevin Durant in the NBA Finals next year. If James and the LA Lakers manage to topple Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, it would be hard to argue the former's case of still being the 'King' of the NBA.

The two have faced off in three NBA Finals series in the last decade. Kevin Durant currently holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over LeBron James in those matchups. James may not have had collective success against Durant, but individually he has been phenomenal.

The two superstars have had some epic duels in their careers for a very long time. Kevin Durant has averaged 29.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game against LeBron James' teams, while the latter has managed 29.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game against Durant's rosters.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five duels between LeBron James and Kevin Durant in the NBA.

#5 Miami Heat vs. OKC Thunder - April 2012

Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat - Game Five

LeBron James' Miami Heat and Kevin Durant's OKC Thunder were two of the most dominant teams in the 2011-12 NBA season. They also went on to represent their respective conference's in the NBA Finals that year.

The Heat were the more experienced side compared to the Thunder. Nevertheless, the young OKC team, led by the likes of Durant and Westbrook, was very gritty and fought hard against all the superior teams they faced off during that season.

In one of the regular-season matchups between the two teams in April 2012, LeBron James and Kevin Durant put on a show for their respective sides. James and Durant each had 30-point games. The former tallied a game-high 34 points, seven rebounds and ten assists, while the latter scored a team-high 30 points, four rebounds and three assists.

LeBron James was a tad better than Kevin Durant in that game. The Miami Heat ended up winning the tie 98-93. It was the first of many epic battles between the two players.

#4 Miami Heat vs. OKC Thunder - 2012 NBA Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat - Game Five

The Miami Heat and OKC Thunder's NBA Finals matchup in 2012 was the first between LeBron James and Kevin Durant. James and Heat were the better team due to their experience and emerged victorious by a 4-1 margin in that series.

Game 2 was a close contest, as LeBron James and Kevin Durant recorded impressive performances for their respective teams. They both scored 32 points in that game.

James had a better all-round game as he also tallied eight rebounds and five assists, while Durant had three rebounds and one assist to his name. Nevertheless, Durant had a more efficient shooting night as he converted 54.5% of his field goals compared to James, who made 45.5% of his shot attempts.

