Top 5 performances by Dwight Howard for the LA Lakers

Dwight Howard, in his prime, was among the most dominant forces in the NBA. Listed at 6'10" and weighing 265 lbs, Howard was an outstanding athlete at his size. An absolute physical specimen, Howard led the NBA in rebounding for three consecutive years from 2007-2010 and again in the 2012-2013 season.

He won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award three years in a row, from 2009-2011. Dwight Howard has a career total of 2,192 blocks, placing him 13th on the NBA's All-Time Block Leaders list.

Beginning his career with the Orlando Magic in 2004, Howard would find much success in attempting to be the next dominant big man in the league. Establishing his presence in the paint on both sides of the floor, Dwight Howard would go on to join the LA Lakers to help the franchise win another ring in the 2012-2013 season.

Unfortunately, due to player injuries and chemistry issues, the Lakers and Howard would not win a ring together and parted ways the following season. It was only after his return in the 2019-2020 season as a role player with the Lakers that he finally fulfilled his promise to the franchise.

With Howard returning for his third campaign with the Lakers next season, we take a look at his Top Five performances while donning Purple and Gold.

#1 Dwight Howard's Return to Orlando: 2013/03/12

On his return to Orlando after being traded to the Lakers, Dwight Howard put on a show for the home crowd.

Dominating the game on the inside with an elaborate pick-and-roll, Howard scored 39 points on 53.8% from the field on only 13 attempted field goals. Howard dominated the Magic's Nikola Vucevic, who had only six points for the game.

He also cleaned up the glass, picking up 16 rebounds and blocking three shots for the game.

#2 LA Lakers vs Portland Trailblazers: 2012/10/31

Although the Lakers lost in this matchup against the Blazers, Howard put up some monster numbers.

Scoring 33 points on 60% shooting from the field, Howard seemed like a force of nature as he made his way inside the paint against LaMarcus Aldridge. Grabbing a total of 14 rebounds, Howard easily outrebounded Aldridge, who only had three rebounds. He also dished out five assists over the course of the game.

The game also features a block that Howard has on rookie Damian Lillard, giving him his, "welcome to the league," moment.

#3 Dwight Howard gets 28 and 20 against Denver: 2012/11/30

In a game where Dwight Howard shot only the second three-pointer of his career, The LA Lakers handily beat the Denver Nuggets.

Howard scored 28 points, shooting 75% from the field and 100% from beyond the arc. Howard had a field day, crashing the boards and getting 20 rebounds over the Nuggets. Playing against Denver's three centers consisting of Kosta Koufos, Javale McGee and Timofey Mozgov, Howard outrebounded and outscored all three by himself.

He also did a solid job of protecting the rim with three blocks for the game.

