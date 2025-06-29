Top 5 elite perimeter defenders Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors can target after insider reveals franchise's desire

The Golden State Warriors are going to be limited this offseason when it comes to signing free agents. Their top two stars, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, are earning $54 million each, with Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield also having high salaries.

According to Warriors insider Monte Poole, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and company are going for elite perimeter defenders in free agency. They can try the trade market, but their options are limited. They have a $5.7 million mid-level exception to use on players who are looking for a bounce-back season or the veteran minimum for older players.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are five perimeter defenders the Warriors could target this offseason.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Top 5 elite perimeter defenders the Golden State Warriors can target

#5 - Ben Simmons

Before all of his issues and injuries, Ben Simmons was one of the elite defenders in the NBA, plus his playmaking was top tier. Simmons spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers, looking like a shell of his former self at just 28 years old.

The Golden State Warriors could use the veteran's minimum on Simmons, who likely wants another shot in the NBA. He does need a positive locker room to thrive, and Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler might make or break him. Steph Curry is also there to provide some motivation to be greater and possibly help Simmons recover some of his mojo.

#4 - Taurean Prince

Another potentially cheap option for the Golden State Warriors is Taurean Prince. There's nothing impressive or eye-popping in Prince's game, but he gets the job done. He's a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions. He won't necessarily shut down elite players, but he'll make them work.

Prince is also a good 3-point shooter, which always has a place in Steve Kerr's offense. He shot a career-high 43.9% from beyond the arc with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. He also played 80 games, so the durability factor is also there.

#3 - Dante Exum

Dante Exum has revived his career with the Dallas Mavericks over the past two seasons, especially in 2024. Exum was limited to just 18 games last season because of a wrist injury at the start, then suffered a hand injury in April. He's expected to be ready for training camp.

Due to his injuries, Exum might not be in line for a big contract. He could settle for a mid-level exception, which the Golden State Warriors can use. He's a versatile defender with good length and lateral movement. He can also act as a playmaker, so that's a plus for Golden State.

#2 - Gary Harris

The Orlando Magic declined Gary Harris' team option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent. At just 30 years old, Harris is still in his prime and remains a good player defensively. He has battled injuries during his time in Orlando, but the Golden State Warriors can use a player like him.

As long as he doesn't cost much, Harris can start for the Warriors depending on matchups. He could also come off the bench to provide defense and 3-point shooting. He's a career 37.0% shooter and will be used the right way by Steve Kerr.

#1 - Bruce Brown Jr.

Two seasons after helping the Denver Nuggets win an NBA championship, Bruce Brown Jr. has played for the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors. It has been a rough time for Brown due to injuries, so he may want to go to a winning situation to increase his value.

The Golden State Warriors can sign him to their mid-level exception, making him a starter or even a sixth man. He's capable of playing and defending multiple positions and acts as a scorer and playmaker as well. He's an upgrade over Gary Payton II, who is not expected to return to the Bay Area.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.