Top 5 European players in NBA 2K22 so far

With NBA 2K22 set to be released on September 10th, a range of in-game ratings have already been released, with four players sharing the mantle of being the joint-highest rated players in the game. This includes the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and 2021 NBA MVP winner Nikola Jokic, who are two of the highest-rated European stars in the game this year.

Among the European players expected to be the highest-rated in the game, only Clint Capela, who recently signed a two-year, $46 million extension with the Atlanta Hawks has not had his rating revealed as far as NBA 2K22 is concerned. In this article, we look at the five highest rated European players in NBA 2K22 so far.

Highest rated European players revealed in NBA 2K22 so far

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been rewarded with 96 overall after his historic performances through the Playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks. He is the highest rated European player in NBA 2K22, and shares accolades with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Nikola Jokic, on the other hand, has been given an overall of 95 after his MVP-winning season.

Without further ado, here's a look at the five highest rated players in NBA 2K22 so far:

#5 Domantas Sabonis – 86

Clint Capela, who was given an 86 overall last season, is arguably due an upgrade and should ultimately feature amongst the five highest-rated European stars in NBA 2K22. However, Sabonis takes the #5 spot for now despite being downgraded from an 87 overall in NBA 2K21.

Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Hornets

Sabonis produced what was his first ever season averaging more than 20 points per game, along with 12 rebounds and 6.7 assists - another career-high. While he has been downgraded due to an apparent change in parameters for NBA 2K22 ratings, Sabonis got his second straight All-Star selection last season and might be annoyed with his new overall.

#4 Rudy Gobert – 88

Rudy Gobert led France to a silver finish at the recently concluded 2021 Tokyo Olympics and had his fourth straight double-double season in the NBA for the Utah Jazz. Gobert has an overall of 88 in NBA 2K21 as well along with a build of a glass-cleaning lockdown.

Player A is Chris Paul over the last three years. Player B is Rudy Gobert over the last three years. pic.twitter.com/3i67ZTcfMF — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) August 28, 2021

He holds on to his 88 overall this year and is expected to have the same build as well. Gobert shot at exactly 67.5% overall last season, which was a career-high, and had 2.7 blocks along with 13.5 rebounds per game. He might be disappointed to not have broken into the 90s with respect to his overall.

