Top 5 favorites for 2024 NBA title after Damian Lillard's trade

Damian Lillard was recently traded to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns. The latest trade rocked the NBA world as nobody expected Lillard to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Plus, there's also the fact that most fans assumed that Dame could shack up in Miami due to the rumors circulating all summer.

Given the circumstances that took place, the Bucks seem to be a more solid team coming into the 2023-24 NBA season. Last season, Milwaukee managed to secure the first seed without Damian Lillard on their team. With that in mind, Lillard's addition to the team could more or less make them the favorites to win this year's championship.

Here's a look at the five favorites to win the 2024 NBA title:

Potential 2024 NBA champions after Damian Lillard's trade

1) Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

The Milwaukee Bucks have always been one of the favorites to win the title considering how a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo will make his return in the 2023-24 season. However, with Damian Lillard now joining the team, their chances of winning the championship this coming season are now higher. Fans will be excited to see what the trio of Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Khris Middleton can do.

2) Denver Nuggets

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

Last season, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets shocked the world as they notched their first title in franchise history. Naturally, fans will be rooting for the Serbian giant and Co. to defend their title, especially after witnessing a masterful playoff performance they showcased. However, with Damian Lillard and the Bucks as a possible threat next season, they'll need to step up their game.

3) LA Lakers

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

The LA Lakers were one of the teams that also shocked the NBA world last season. LA went from a 2-10 start to becoming legitimate contenders in the Western Conference after making some late changes to their team mid-season. As a result, the Lakers managed to make it all the way to the Western Conference finals.

It appears that LA has learned from their past mistakes and has already made major changes to their squad during this offseason. With that said, fans will be looking forward to seeing what the Purple and Gold can accomplish with their new roster next season.

4) Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Three

Similar to Lillard, the Phoenix Suns were also involved in another three-team trade earlier this offseason. The Suns previously acquired Bradley Beal, forming a new big three in Arizona. While many critics believe their team composition is a recipe for disaster, others are excited at the prospect of what this heavily offensive trio can do in the NBA.

5) Boston Celtics

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

The Boston Celtics have been top contenders in the East for a while now thanks to superstars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. However, they were never able to capture the coveted title that many Celtics legends have successfully claimed in previous years.

Looking at the way the Celtics are at the moment, they made a significant upgrade in acquiring Kristaps Porzingis. The former Washington Wizards big man put on some elite performances during his time with the team. If he's able to replicate the same energy in Boston, then he might be able to help Brown and Tatum achieve their ultimate goal.