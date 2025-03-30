Top 5 franchises with most wins against opposite conference teams in a regular season feat. Lakers

The OKC Thunder is closing in on a regular season record held by the LA Lakers and two other franchises. Currently, the Thunder is 27-1 against teams from the opposing conference. A win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday or the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday would allow OKC to set a record in this particular category.

On the one hand, the Thunder's dominant performance against Eastern Conference teams (such as the no. 1 team Cleveland Cavaliers and the defending champions Boston Celtics) is an outstanding feat. On the other hand, the league-leading OKC also has an impressive 35-11 record against the rest of the Western Conference. In particular, they hold wins over all the other teams in the West's top five (Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies).

If the Thunder gets win no. 28, they'll reign atop a list of regular season teams filled with all-time greats.

Franchises with most wins against opposite conference teams feat. Lakers

1995-96 Chicago Bulls (25-3)

When fans think of the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, they recall the astonishing 72-10 record that remained the gold standard for regular season success for 20 years. Against Western Conference teams, the '96 Bulls — bannered by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman — went 25-3. This was one of many accomplishments pulled off by a team that went on to win the 1996 NBA title.

1996-97 Chicago Bulls (25-3)

In more ways than one, the Bulls replicated their success in the 1996-97 season. Once again, Chicago went 25-3 against teams from the Western Conference, en route to capturing a second consecutive title in the late '90s with Jordan getting his fifth Finals MVP.

1999-2000 Lakers (27-3)

Though the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant tandem in LA first came together in 1996, it wasn't until four seasons later that they would finally click on all cylinders. In the 1999-2000 season, the team hired Phil Jackson as head coach and proceeded to pull off a 27-3 record against teams from the Western Conference. The Lakers finished the regular season with a 67-15 record and eventually won the first of three consecutive NBA championships.

2002-2003 Dallas Mavericks (27-3)

While the Western Conference was dominated by the Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs in the early to mid-2000s, the Dallas Mavericks also emerged during that time period as one of the most exciting teams to watch. Led by future MVPs Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash, the Mavs — who went 27-3 against Eastern Conference teams that season — ran a high-octane offense orchestrated by head coach Don Nelson.

2015-16 Golden State Warriors (27-3)

In 2016, the Golden State Warriors — bannered by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant — broke the Bulls' regular season record by going 73-9. This stellar record includes a 27-3 performance against Eastern Conference teams. Thanks in part to the Warriors' historic season, Curry became the first-ever unanimously voted MVP that year.

