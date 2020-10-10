Buzzer-beaters are one of the best things about basketball. There's just something about watching the ball go through the basket with no time left on the shot clock. Perhaps the only thing better than a normal buzzer-beater is when the last shot ends up being a game-winner for your team. The NBA season is nearing its end, with the finals between the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat inching towards its conclusion.

In this article, we'll take a look at the top five game-winning buzzer-beaters throughout this season that'll be remembered by the fans for a long time.

Top 5 game-winning buzzer-beaters from the 2019-20 NBA season:

Like every year, the 2019-20 NBA season had its fair share of thrilling buzzer-beaters. There were 10 such game-winning shots, including the regular season, the seeding games, and the playoffs.

#5. Bojan Bogdanovic vs. Houston Rockets, NBA Regular Season

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

This shot from Utah Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic is the only buzzer-beater from the regular season that made the list. During an away game in February, the Jazz were down two points with just 1.6 seconds left on the clock in the final quarter.

Bogdanovic got clear of his screen and ran to the other end of the court to collect an inbound pass. In spite of being double-teamed by PJ Tucker and James Harden at the last second, the 31-year-old pulled up from 29 feet and drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to get the win for his team.

#4. Luka Doncic vs. LA Clippers, Game 4, First Round

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic has already made a name for himself with some clutch game-winners in his career. But this shot during the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs remains special for multiple reasons.

The Mavericks were down 2-1 against the heavily-fancied LA Clippers and were at the risk of going down 3-1 with just 3.1 shots left in OT in Game 4. Down one point, Doncic nailed a deep-rainbow 3-pointer at the buzzer and leveled the series in iconic fashion. He also became the youngest player in NBA history to hit a buzzer-beater in the playoffs.

