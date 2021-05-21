The 2020-21 NBA regular season was an unusual one due to the pandemic, with many players missing several games for different reasons. Nonetheless, it was an entertaining season, with several teams fighting for the NBA Playoffs and even the reigning champions falling to the Play-In tournament due to unfortunate circumstances.

Top 5 game-winning buzzer-beaters in the 2020-21 NBA regular season

Among the entertainment provided in any NBA regular season, buzzer-beating shots are always among the most exciting events, as they are the dream situation for players and fans alike.

In the 2020-21 NBA campaign, there were 11 game-winning buzzer-beaters, one more than the entire 2019-20 regular-season and 2020 NBA Playoffs combined.

In this article, we will give you the five-best game winners of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

#5 Cole Anthony vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 2020-21 NBA season

Cole Anthony #50 of the Orlando Magic.

Cole Anthony had a good rookie campaign in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Orlando Magic guard made it to this list by sinking a great game-winner at the buzzer back on January 20th, 2021, in only the 15th game of his young NBA career.

Up by two points with 4.6 seconds on the clock, Minnesota's Jarred Vanderbilt missed two free throws, giving Orlando the chance to win or at least tie the game and go to overtime.

Anthony took the ball after a tip and drove right with four dribbles before taking a three-pointer that touched nothing but net right after the buzzer. The shot gave Orlando its seventh win of the year and snapped a six-game losing streak.

#4 Terry Rozier vs Golden State Warriors | 2020-21 NBA season

Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after making a three point shot assisted by P.J. Washington #25.

The exciting 2020-21 Charlotte Hornets managed to get into the Play-In tournament in 10th place after enduring several injuries to their best players.

Reasonably, every win was highly important for the team in its quest to reach the postseason. Terry Rozier made sure the Hornets clinched a win against the Golden State Warriors at home, back on February 20th.

With the team down by five points with 1:33 minutes remaining in the ballgame, Rozier scored each of the Hornets' last 10 points, including game-tying free throws after Draymond Green was ejected with nine seconds on the clock and the game-winning jumper at the buzzer.

#3 Bam Adebayo vs Brooklyn Nets | 2020-21 NBA season

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo had some great outings against the almighty 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets in the regular season, though the Nets won the season series against the Heat 2-1.

However, Miami's victory came on April 18th at home, and Bam Adebayo had a lot to do with it. Bam scored a career-high 41 points against Brooklyn on January 23rd, but the shorthanded Heat team fell by four points to the Nets.

In Miami's sole win over Brooklyn in the regular season it all went down to the wire. Bam Adebayo made a brilliant mid-range jumper at the buzzer to give Miami its 29th win of the season in epic fashion and snapped a three-game losing streak.

#2 Luka Doncic vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2020-21 NBA season

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic's clutch gene is starting to show more often in his young NBA career. The Slovenian superstar added to his highlight reel with a ridiculous three-pointer against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 14th to give the Dallas Mavericks their 30th win of the season.

The Grizzlies entered the final minute of the fourth quarter enjoying a three-point lead, but Doncic put up six points to upstage Ja Morant and Memphis in dramatic fashion.

With 1.8 seconds on the clock, Memphis was up by two points, but a quick pass to Doncic and an unorthodox three-pointer by the young superstar gave Dallas the victory at the buzzer.

#1 Damian Lillard vs Chicago Bulls | 2020-21 NBA season

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

You know what time it is. Damian Lillard is definitely one of the NBA's most clutch players, and his range is impressive in big moments for the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the 2020-21 NBA season, Lillard gave the Blazers one of their best wins of the season on January 30th over the Chicago Bulls on the road.

The Bulls were up by five points with 11 seconds and looked set to take a home victory at the United Center, but Damian Lillard's range kept the Blazers with hope.

Lillard made it a two-point game after converting an unbelievable three-pointer from 37 feet and eight seconds left. Portland's defense then forced a jump ball between Gary Trent and Zach LaVine, and when the ball bounced to Lillard's hands, it was all over for the Bulls.

Lillard made a beautiful three-pointer at the buzzer to complete an impressive comeback in the late stages of the game. He finished the night with 44 points, nine assists, five rebounds and made eight of his 17 attempts from three and 15 of his 26 field-goal attempts.

Also read: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers: 3 key player matchups to watch out for | 2021 NBA Playoffs