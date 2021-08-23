Top 5 games of Joel Embiid's NBA career so far

Joel Embiid is easily the most dominant center in the NBA right now. Although it has taken a lot of personal development, the big man has remained dominant year after year.

Injuries have been a significant deterrent to Joel Embiid's progress so far in the league. However, he has put together performances that are worth replaying over and over again.

Playoff success has eluded the Philadelphia 76ers despite the presence of such a forceful player on their roster. It has been a struggle to surround Joel Embiid with the right supporting cast that will nearly guarantee playoff success.

Their 2021 NBA playoffs failure is a true representation of their postseason woes. Despite finishing as the top seed in the East, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the conference semi-finals. Joel Embiid did all he could, as much as playing with an injury to help his team progress to the next round, but they fell short in a closely contested Game 7.

Regardless, the Sixers' franchise player still has a lot of time to bring a championship to Philly. As we anticipate greater things from Joel Embiid, let's take a trip down memory lane to commemorate his top five games so far in his career.

#5 Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets - November 2018

A second-half collapse was almost complete as the Charlotte Hornets were up by 3 with less than 40 seconds to end the game. However, Joel Embiid's clutch three-point shot tied the game and forced overtime.

Of his 42 points that night, 21 came in the fourth quarter and overtime. He added 18 rebounds, four blocks and four steals to rally the Sixers to a narrow 133-132 win.

#4 Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns - January 2019

On a not-so-efficient night, Joel Embiid put 42 past the Phoenix Suns, converting 12 of 23 field goal attempts. With Jimmy Butler out due to illness, most of the scoring was left to Embiid and he welcomed the challenge.

The Suns made a push late in the game, but Joel Embiid's 30-point first-quarter gave the Philadelphia 76ers enough cushion to withstand the attempted comeback. He finished the game with 42 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals. That marked his second 40-point double-double of the season.

