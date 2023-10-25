Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived from Greece a decade ago with nothing more than budding basketball skills and the physical attributes to excel in basketball. The then-wiry player was just 18 years old when the Milwaukee Bucks surprisingly made him the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He was almost an unknown that the franchise wanted to take their chance on. Antetokounmpo also admitted years later that he barely had money when his career in the US started.

Things have drastically changed over 10 years. Just last year, he reportedly earned $87.6 million based on his $42.4 million salary and endorsements. The year before, Forbes estimated his earnings to be $81 million.

In a decade with the Milwaukee Bucks, including this season where he gets paid $45.6 million, he has $234.4 career earnings. The figures are only going to go up after signing a three-year $177.1 million contract extension. Milwaukee was locked in the “Greek Freak” until at least the 2027-28 season.

With massive earnings, it was inevitable the two-time MVP would invest some of his money. Here’s where he has invested the most over the years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s main investments

#5 Ready Sports Drink

Ready is one of the fastest-growing sports nutrition companies in America. Two years ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the brand. Through the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, the NBA is also trying to promote natural and performance-enhancing sports drinks.

Antetokounmpo is a big fan of Ready Water and Ready Sports Drink for his daily training.

#4 Calamos Antetokounmpo Sustainable Equity Funds

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year has formed a partnership with John Koudonis, CEO of Calamos Investments. Based in Naperville, Illinois, the company invests in the stock market.

Antetokounmpo’s presence is a huge attraction to sports fans who want to be involved in diversified investing.

#3 Milwaukee Brewers

The connection to the Milwaukee Brewers is almost inevitable. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 10-year stay in Milwaukee has turned him into a minority owner of the Brewers, the city’s Major League Baseball team.

Antetokounmpo’s investment in the team is also his way of extending his support of the city and the community. The Brewers, in August 2021, announced that the basketball superstar had purchased an undisclosed stake in the franchise.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had this to say when the deal was announced to the media:

“This is a dream come true for a kid from Sepolia, Athens, Greece, born from immigrant parents. I could have never imagined I would be in this position.”

#2 Nashville SC

From MLB, Giannis Antetokounmpo has also become a part-owner of Nashville SC of Major League Soccer. The “Greek Freak” was joined by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex in the deal. They are part of an ownership group that includes actor Reese Witherspoon and NFL star Derrick Henry.

Antetokounmpo released a statement when the deal was announced:

“My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece. I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team.

"When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can’t wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon!”

#1 Candy Funhouse

Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for his love of sweets outside the basketball court. That passion has led him to invest in Candy Funhouse, a Canadian-based candy company. The brand is often the go-to sweets provider across the globe.

The “Giannis Box,” containing tasteful delights, is one of the brand’s most sought-after offers.