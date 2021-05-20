Top 5 go-ahead clutch shots of LeBron James' career

LeBron James produced a crunch performance in the play-in game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

He notched up a triple-double, scoring 22 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists to lead the LA Lakers to the 2021 NBA playoffs. James capped off his brilliant outing with a go-ahead clutch shot in the dying minutes of the game to carry his team over the line.

The 34-foot three-point attempt that LeBron James converted was his 97th game-tying or go-ahead shot he made in his career. He is now just four shy of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's tally of 101.

From 34 feet away ... with the clock running out ... to win the game.



On that note, let's take a look at the five best clutch shots LeBron James has hit during his legendary career:

#5 LeBron James' game-winner vs Golden State Warriors (2021 Play-in tournament 7th vs 8th place)

LeBron James hit an incredible winner during the 2020-21 Play-in tournament.

LeBron James reminded everyone of his pedigree by scoring a sensational game-winner against the Golden State Warriors in the 2020-21 7th vs 8th play-in tournament game.

It would have been a daunting task for the LA Lakers to defend their title had they lost the game on Wednesday, but James made sure of the defending champions' passage to the postseason.

Even at 36, LeBron James is a leader of one of the most successful teams of all time in the NBA. That is a testament to the fact that he is and will likely be one of the best in the business for the foreseeable future.

#4 LeBron James' buzzer-beater vs Indiana Pacers (2013 NBA Playoffs)

The 2013 Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers was one of the most closely contested series that year, which the Heat eventually won 4-3.

Game 1 was the closest of the seven matchups, as it went into overtime. The Heat were down by one point with just 2.2 seconds left in the game.

It was LeBron James once again who took the responsibility of taking his team over the line. With the last possession of the game, he slid past Paul George to convert a game-winning buzzer-beater layup. The Miami Heat went on to win the championship that year.

#3 LeBron James' buzzer-beater vs Toronto Raptors (2018 NBA Playoffs)

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Toronto Raptors in the 2018 Eastern Conference semis, thanks to LeBron James' terrific performances during the series. The Cavs swept the Raptors 4-0 that year to make their fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

In one of the games in that semi-final series, the two teams were locked at 103-103. It was the closest the Raptors came to claiming a win in that series. However, LeBron James had other ideas, as he decided to go solo on the last possession of the game with eight seconds left.

He got as close as he could towards the basket before throwing up a floater at the buzzer to seal the win for his team.

#2 LeBron James' buzzer-beater vs Chicago Bulls (2015 NBA Playoffs)

LeBron James was determined to get the Cleveland Cavaliers back to the NBA finals in the first season of his second stint with the team. By then, he had won two titles with the Miami Heat and was more determined than ever to win the title with the first NBA franchise he had played for.

In an Eastern Conference semi-final matchup with the Chicago Bulls in the 2015 NBA playoffs, the Cavaliers were down 2-1 and desperately needed to win Game 4 to have a realistic chance of making it to the next round.

They were down by a point with 1.5 seconds remaining when LeBron James hit a corner three to seal the win for his team. The win came at a crucial juncture, as it helped the Cavaliers reach the NBA finals that year.

#1 LeBron James' buzzer-beater vs Orlando Magic (2009 NBA Playoffs)

LeBron James had a terrific 2008-09 season, winning his first league MVP award that year as well.

He led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference finals that campaign. The Cavaliers lost Game 1 of the series by a solitary margin (106-107) to the Orlando Magic. They were down by two points (93-95) with one second left in Game 2 as a second consecutive loss loomed for the Cavaliers.

However, 'King James' rose to the occasion and hit a clutch three-pointer to seal the win for his team. That is regarded as one of the best plays of his career to date.