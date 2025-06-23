The 2025 NBA Draft holds much promise, with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper the marquee names among other enticing prospects. This year's talent pool includes an array of players, with every position having an exciting name.

With the big day fast approaching, fans and analysts have begun to draw up mock drafts. Although merely speculative, let's take a look at some concrete facts by identifying the heaviest players from this class.

Top 5 heaviest 2025 NBA Draft prospects ft. Thomas Sorber

#5. Khaman Maluach (Duke Blue Devils)

The 7-foot-2 South Sudanese is one of the most enticing prospects of this year's draft and clocks in at 252.8 lbs (114.7 kg). Joining Cooper Flagg at Duke last term, Maluach had a great year with the Blue Devils, helping them reach the Final Four.

The center also represented his country at the 2024 Paris Olympics and, at the age of 18, is still only scratching the surface of his potential. He is predicted to be a top-10 choice, with some putting him as high as fourth.

#4. Vladislav Goldin (Michigan Wolverines)

Similar to Maluach, Vladislav Goldin is an exciting foreign prospect, with the Russian weighing in at 253.4 lbs (114.9 kg). The center has been in the college system since 2020, representing Texas Tech and Florida Atlantic before transferring to Michigan in his final year.

Voted the Big Ten tournament MVP in 2025, the big man is a highly rated prospect and recorded 16.6 points and 7.0 rebounds last season. According to early mocks, he is expected to be a mid-second-round pick.

#3. Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton Bluejays)

The 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Ryan Kalkbrenner, is the third heaviest player in this year's draft. In the NBA combine, the center was measured at 257.4 lbs (116.8 kg) and is one of the most exciting big men in the draft.

Averaging 19.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, Kalkbrenner was the leading player for the Bluejays. In terms of his place in the draft, the prospect is expected to be an early second-round or a late first-round pick.

#2. Rocco Zikarsky (Brisbane Bullets, NBL)

The tallest player in this year's draft at 7-foot-3, Zikarsky is also the second heaviest prospect at 257.0 lbs (116.6 kg). The big man enters the draft after playing professionally in the NBL and boasts a standing reach of 9-6.5 (289.6 cms).

Despite his big frame, the Australian is expected to be a mid-second-round pick.

#1. Thomas Sorber (Georgetown Hoyas)

The only player under 7-feet on this list, Thomas Sorber, is the heaviest prospect in this year's NBA Draft. During the NBA combine, he weighed in at 262.8 lbs (119.2 kg) despite standing at 6-foot-10.

In his only season at Georgetown, Sorber recorded 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Despite declaring for the NBA draft, he will retain his college eligibility, but is expected to be a top 20 pick.

