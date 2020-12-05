Top 5 highest-paid NBA players for the 2020-21 season

The financial aspect of the NBA has never been more prominent. Despite the COVID pandemic throttling league revenue significantly, franchises aren't thinking twice before splashing the cash on huge contracts to land their desired players. While there are already several bloated contracts in existence, many more max deals were signed leading up to the 2020-21 season.

NBA 2020-21: Looking at the highest-paid players

The overt attention to cap space, financial flexibility, and long-term contracts beg the obvious question - who's raking in the most money this season? Let's try and answer that. Here are five NBA players with the biggest salaries in the 2020-21 season.

Note: The list only considers base salaries and does not account for player escrows and other deductions. All numbers have been taken from HoopsHype.

Tied #4 John Wall (Houston Rockets) - $41,254,920

John Wall

The recently traded John Wall is set to be one of the highest earners during the 2020-21 NBA season despite having not played an NBA game since December 2018. Wall signed a 4-year $170 million supermax extension back in July 2017 on the back of a career-year with the Washington Wizards where he averaged 23.1 points and 10.7 assists per game.

Unluckily for Wall, he's had several long-term injury concerns since and that has put doubts over his quality at present. He'll be entering the second year of his huge contract this season and will be hoping to prove that he deserves every penny of it.

Tied #4 James Harden (Houston Rockets) - $41,254,920

James Harden

It really isn't surprising that the most lethal scorer in the NBA today is on this list. James Harden changed the fortunes of the Houston Rockets ever since they acquired him in 2012, leading the franchise to two Western Conference Finals.

Just like his new teammate John Wall, Harden also signed a 4-year $170 million supermax extension in the summer of 2017 after finishing as the runner-up in the MVP race. Adding that to his already existing deal made Harden's contract worth $228 million for six years, the largest in the NBA At the time. He's owed over $130 million over the next three seasons.

Tied #2 Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) - $41,358,814

Russell Westbrook

Back in 2016 when Kevin Durant departed OKC Thunder in free agency, the small market franchise did whatever it could to tie down Russell Westbrook to a new contract. While it was only a moderate 3-year deal at the time, Mr. Triple Double's MVP-winning campaign during the 2016-17 season changed things significantly.

As a result, he ended up signing a 5-year $205 million supermax extension, a much-deserved contract considering that he was the face of the Thunder at the time.

Many doubt Russell Westbrook's value at present considering his inability to score from downtown in the modern NBA. Having said that, Westbrook's still amongst the most athletic performers in the league and Washington Wizards fans will be hoping to see the best of him on the court.

Tied #2 Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) - $41,358,814

Chris Paul

Chris Paul's impact on the NBA not just as a player but as a leader has been well-documented, especially during the 2019-20 season. The wily veteran has had a notable career but injuries at crucial junctures have resulted in him never winning a championship. Despite this, the Houston Rockets literally threw the kitchen sink at LA Clippers to acquire CP3 by sending seven players and additional assets.

A year later, the Rockets signed him to a 4-year $160 million deal, which was considered to be bad from the outset considering the player's age. Yet, following a trade to OKC Thunder and a subsequent 10th NBA All-Star selection, Paul is once again a precious commodity in the league. This led to the Phoenix Suns trading for him this offseason.

#1 Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) - $43,006,362

Stephen Curry

The man who changed the modern NBA with his three-point shooting is set to be the highest-paid player in the 2020-21 season. After two MVP honors and two championships, Stephen Curry signed a 5-year $201 million deal with the Golden State Warriors in 2017. He was the first player in NBA history to sign a contract worth over $200 million.

Entering the fourth year of this deal in 2020-21, Steph Curry will be hoping to bounce back from an injury-laden campaign for the Warriors to put the franchise back on the map again.

