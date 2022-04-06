Top 5 highlights from Hubert Davis' first year as coach of North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis took the college basketball world by storm this year.

After Davis took over from legendary head coach Roy Williams, many basketball fans weren't expecting the Tar Heels to contend for a national championship. However, after a string of impressive performances near the end of the 2021-22 NCAA season, it was clear the confidence with Davis and the Tar Heels was starting to build.

It's not often a first-time head coach experiences success in the first year of being in charge. Heading into the NCAA tournament, North Carolina was ranked as an eighth seed, and many didn't know if the team would make it out of the first couple of rounds.

That was before Davis and the Tar Heels went on an impressive NCAA tournament run, all the way up to a spot in the national championship game. It was an impressive season for Davis and North Carolina.

On that note, here's a look at the top five highlights for Hubert Davis during his first year as head coach of the Tar Heels:

Led Tar Heels to a 29-10 record

Defeated Duke in Coach K's last home game

Upset No. 1 Baylor

Eliminated Duke in Final Four

Took No. 8 UNC to the national championship game



#5 Leading the Tar Heels to a 29-10 record

When a first-time head coach takes over for a historic program, there's usually a lot of turnover. Often, it's tough to get big-time recruits to come play for a team with a new man in charge. After many players transferred away, including now Auburn big man Walker Kessler, many weren't expecting the Tar Heels to make noise in the 2021-22 NCAA season.

Proud of this group Proud of this group 🙌 https://t.co/Dow7KjdKM4

In the team's last year under legendary coach Roy Williams, the Tar Heels posted a 18-11 record, and it didn't look the team had the overall upside to take a sizeable leap the next year.

It makes the job Davis did this year even more impressive, as he got his team to believe in themselves down the stretch and prepare for a strong run in the NCAA tournament.

#4 Defeating Coach K in Duke's Final Home Game

North Carolina vs Duke

Some might argue that this is where everything started to fall into place for Davis and the Tar Heels.

After winning four straight games during the final stretch of the regular season, North Carolina headed to Duke to take on their bitter rivals in a game that was getting plenty of attention around the world. It was the last home game for Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, and the basketball world was buzzing as the heavily favored Duke team was expected to roll over the Tar Heels.

Obviously, North Carolina wasn't impressed as they went on to put forth one of the most impressive performances of the year, upsetting the Blue Devils 94-81. That gave the Tar Heels their fifth straight win, the type of momentum-changing victory that could set the tone for the rest of the season.

#3 Upset No.1 Baylor in March Madness

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice

Heading into the 2021-22 NCAA tournament, many basketball fans weren't expecting the North Carolina Tar Heels to make a lengthy tournament run.

The main reason was because of the daunting slate of upcoming opponents the Tar Heels would have to go through. After an impressive win in the opening round against Marquette, North Carolina was set to go up against the number one seeded Baylor Bears, who many thought would be a favorite to make it to the Elite Eight.

takes down 1-seed Baylor! DOWN GOES THE DEFENDING CHAMPS @UNC_Basketball takes down 1-seed Baylor! DOWN GOES THE DEFENDING CHAMPS 😱@UNC_Basketball takes down 1-seed Baylor! https://t.co/RUWhQswOsX

North Carolina came out and took care of business, taking down Baylor in the second round 93-86.

It was a shocking development and one that quickly put the rest of the college basketball world on notice. Th Tar Heels suddenly looked like a team that could make some noise in March despite their seeding.

#2 Defeat Duke in Final Four

North Carolina vs Duke

Heading into the Final Four, the basketball world was buzzing about the idea of a pair of historic rivals facing off in a game that would decide who would play in the national championship.

After previously beating Duke in a lopsided game, many basketball analysts thought the Blue Devils would be out for revenge in their rematch against the Tar Heels. Although Duke got plenty of national spotlight due to its potential being Coach K's last game, Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels had their eyes set on taking care of business.

Although North Carolina went into the game as underdogs again, they gave Duke more than they could handle. The Tar Heels went on to win the Final Four showdown 81-77.

It was an emotional victory for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. Not only were they heading to the national championship, but they also sent their bitter rivals home.

#1 Took North Carolina to National Championship

North Carolina vs Kansas

One of the most impressive accomplishments this year for head coach Hubert Davis was leading his team to a spot in the national championship game.

Nobody would have thought the Tar Heels would be one of the final two teams standing at the end of March Madness. However, Hubert Davis got his team to believe in themselves near the end of the regular season, and the team carried that confidence into the NCAA tournament.

Although the Tar Heels fell one game short of completing the ultimate dream, the job that Hubert Davis did with the team is truly remarkable. Not only did Carolina show the basketball world that they are a team on the rise again, but they also showed that Hubert Davis could be a rising star when it comes to coaches in the NCAA.

