Top 5 historical moments with Gregg Popovich

Gregg Popovich is arguably the greatest coach the NBA has ever seen. Popovich began his coaching career in 1988 as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, a position he held for six seasons.

However, in 1996, the Spurs elevated him to the role of head coach, a position he has now held for 27 seasons and is about to enter his 28th.

Gregg Popovich has won five NBA championships as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs and has also been named the NBA Coach of the Year on three occasions in his career.

Here are the top five moments of Gregg Popovich's illustrious coaching career:

#1 Becoming the all-time leading coach in wins

In March 2022, Gregg Popovich became the all-time leader in coaching wins as the San Antonio Spurs overcame the Utah Jazz 104-102. The victory was the 1,336th win of his career and put him atop of the coaching pyramid, overtaking the legendary Don Nelson in the process.

"Coach Pop" recently signed a multi-year deal to remain as coach of the San Antonio Spurs, so it seems he will continue to put daylight between him and the chasing pack.

#2 Gregg Popovich's first NBA championship

Popovich's first championship came during the 1998-1999 NBA season. The NBA calendar had been shortened that year due to a lockout; however, the San Antonio Spurs ensured it would be a memorable season for their fanbase as Popovich led them to the first championship of his coaching tenure.

The Spurs only needed five games to dispatch the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals that season.

#3 Gregg Popovich leads Team USA to Olympic gold

In 2021, Gregg Popovich helped lead Team USA to an Olympic gold medal. Popovich oversaw a team that boasted elite talents such as Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Zach LaVine, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard and others - keeping their egos in check and ensuring they took care of business.

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were Gregg Popovich's greatest basketball success on the international stage.

#4 Gregg Popovich's first All-Star game

In 2005, Popovich coached his first-ever All-Star team. The NBA selects their All-Star head coaches based on who has the best record at the All-Star break and is seen as a big honor for the coaches who are selected.

"Coach Pop" has since coached a further two All-Star games, taking his career tally to three.

#5 Gregg Popovich hires Becky Hammon

These days, Becky Hammon is widely regarded as one of the best basketball coaches in the world - male or female. However, it was Popovich who gave Hammon her chance in the NBA, hiring her as a full-time assistant coach in 2014, and making history in the process.

Hammon was the first-ever female assistant coach in NBA history and quickly formed a fearsome coaching partnership alongside Popovich. Hammon left the NBA to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, leading them to a WNBA championship in 2022.

