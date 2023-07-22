Top 5 historical moments with Tony Parker

When it comes to point guards, Tony Parker is among the greatest of his generation. Not only was Parker one of the best guards in the NBA, but he's also one of the best players in European history. During his career, Parker won four NBA championships and was voted to an All-Star team on six occasions.

Here are the top five moments of his impressive career.

#1 Tony Parker wins 2007 Finals MVP

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tony Parker was the San Antonio Spurs' second option for most of his career due to the presence of Tim Duncan on the roster. However, in 2007, Parker exploded during the San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 24.5 points per game. It was a level of offensive potency that saw Paker be named the Finals MVP en route to his third NBA championship.

#2 Career High 55 points against Minnesota Timberwolves

On November 5, 2008, Tony Parker went on a heater, dropping a career-high 55 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Parker didn't just cook the Western Conference franchise in scoring, though. Instead, the European standout finished the game with 55 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds, making him the first player since Michael Jordan to secure a stat line of 50 or more points and 10 or more assists.

#3 Tony Parker named EuroBasket MVP

In 2013, Tony Parker participated in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament and finished as the top scorer. As such, Parker won his first and only EuroBasket MVP award, recognizing him for his outstanding play throughout the tournament. The Tony Parker-led French national team ended the 2013 EuroBasket competition as champions, beating out Lithuania, Spain, and Crotation, who finished second, third, and fourth, respectively.

#4 Tony Parker's jersey gets retired by the San Antonio Spurs

Such was Tony Parker's impact on the San Antonio Spurs organization; the franchise opted to retire his No.9 jersey following his retirement. San Antonio has retired 10 jerseys in the history of their franchise.

No. Player Position Tenure Date 0 Johnny Moore G 1980–1987 March 20, 1998 1989–1990 6 Avery Johnson G 1991 December 22, 2007 1992–1993 1994–2001 9 Tony Parker G 2001–2018 November 11, 2019 12 1 Bruce Bowen F 2001–2009 March 21, 2012 13 James Silas G 1972–1981 February 28, 1984 20 Manu Ginóbili G 2002–2018 March 28, 2019 21 Tim Duncan F/C 1997–2016 December 18, 2016 32 Sean Elliott F 1989–1993 March 6, 2005 1994–2001 44 George Gervin G 1974–1985 December 5, 1987 50 David Robinson C 1989–2003 November 10, 2003

Parker is among an elite list of players that have their numbers hanging in the AT&T center, which is another testament to his greatness and the impact he had on the success of the San Antonio Spurs.

#5 Tony Parker competes against the San Antonio Spurs

Tony Parker spent 17 years with the San Antonio Spurs but did play one season for the Charlotte Hornets before calling time on his career. As such, Parker played one game against the San Antonio Spurs in the AT&T Center on January 14, 2019. He scored 9 points and dished out 4 rebounds as the veteran point guard said one final goodbye to the fanbase that had supported him throughout his legendary run in Texas.

It's worth noting that the NBA has universally retired Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey, too.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence