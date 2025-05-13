Top 5 ideal landing spots for Austin Reaves if he parts ways with Lakers to test 2026 FA market

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves still has two years left in his four-year, $53.8 million contract, including a $14.8 million player option. However, many have started to speculate on where Reaves will land if he opts out of his contract in 2026. With a breakout year in the 2024-25 NBA season, he has a chance to earn more if he tests the free agency market.

Ad

In the recent campaign, the 6-foot-5 guard had one of his best seasons. Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 46% shooting. This is the first time in his career that he averaged at least 20 points per game. His performance has solidified his reputation as one of the league's best third options.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that, here are five teams that Austin Reaves could go to and sign with if he decides to look for a new and bigger deal outside of the Lakers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Top 5 ideal landing spots for Austin Reaves

No. 5 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have an aging core in Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. With their uncertain future, the Warriors could look outside of the team and acquire a younger talent to take over the torch. The young players they have so far haven't panned out, and the franchise traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards after showing a lot of promise.

Ad

While he isn't overly young, Austin Reaves is young enough for the Warriors to pursue him and potentially chase another star. The Lakers' star also fits the team's system with his aggressive approach to 3-point shooting.

No. 4 Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are at a difficult time after being eliminated in the first round for the third consecutive year. The organization is in a tough situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo's future and will have to wait until Damian Lillard recovers from his Achilles injury.

Ad

Landing Austin Reaves in 2026 will be a safe bet for the Bucks, whether they keep Antetokounmpo or not. Reaves will remain a third option if the Greek Freak stays in Milwaukee. But he will be a productive third option, given how he's played with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

No. 3 LA Clippers

Staying in L.A. won't be such a bad idea. However, it will be for Laker fans if the LA Clippers land him in free agency. By then, Austin Reaves will be 28 and could serve as a veteran contributor next to Kawhi Leonard. It's unclear if he'll play next to James Harden since the All-Star guard has a $36.3 million player option he'll have to think about this summer.

Ad

However, with an aging group, the Clippers could look to pursue a "younger" star in Reaves. Although they'll also have to go after an established star to pair next to him, and an aging Leonard might not be available for long, given his injury history.

No. 2 Miami Heat

The departure of Jimmy Butler last season did not help the Miami Heat. Even though they have two All-Stars in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, the Heat have struggled without another star. Adding another experienced player in Austin Reaves could give Miami another shot creator, which they lack.

Ad

In the postseason, it was evident that the Heat needed another player who could make shots on their own. Herro is the only player with that ability, since Adebayo is more of a defensive-minded big man.

The undrafted Lakers star has proven he can make his shots. Additionally, having him share the backcourt with Herro could be lethal.

No. 1 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have enough firepower with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Also, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges can occasionally contribute on offense. However, adding Austin Reaves to their bench could broaden the team's offensive options.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Reaves could serve as a sixth man for the Knicks. Although they have Miles McBride, who has shown improvement over the years. Still, the much-experienced Lakers star is what New York needs in their quest to contend for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More