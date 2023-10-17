Top 5 in-demand NBA teams heading into 2023-24 season as per ticket projections

The NBA 2023-24 Opening Day is fast approaching with a plethora of games in store for fans to be excited for. Along with the must-watch matchups and anticipated rookie debuts come the teams that are the most in-demand this season.

According to a CNBC article by Laya Neelakandan, StubHub has projected a 60% jump in ticket sales this year based on data analysis. StubHub's Adam Budelli has that coupled with the increase from last year's sales, international sales are at an all-time high as well.

Additionally, Budelli also highlighted that there will be a 120% increase from last year, as about 92 countries will be making their way to watch NBA games live. On that note, here're the top NBA teams that are in demand heading into the 2023-24 season, based on StubHub's per-ticket projections.

Top in-demand NBA teams for the 2023-24 regular season

Here are the five teams:

5) Golden State Warriors

Part of the appeal of watching the Golden State Warriors is their incredible shooting display from stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. They might not be the same Warriors team from the dynasty era but remain one of the more electric teams in the league.

Additionally, this season will also see the debut of Chris Paul on his sixth team in his career. Despite the numerous times he has faced the Warriors from an opposite team, he will be in an interesting position in Golden State as he looks to capture that elusive championship.

Moreover, StubHub also mentioned that with the addition of Paul, the Warriors have the highest average ticket price when it comes to their road games.

4) Toronto Raptors

Interestingly, the Toronto Raptors rank fourth on the list entering the new season. Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes are the main stars of the show, alongside their new coach Darko Rajakovic.

With the departure of former coach Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet, it marks a new chapter for the Toronto Raptors along with their strong fanbase. They have also added Dennis Schroder to the team, who's fresh off leading Germany to a gold medal finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

As Toronto is one of the best places to visit in the world, watching their revamped Raptors team is one way to enjoy one's visit to the city.

3) Boston Celtics

Fresh off a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics made the necessary adjustments to their roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Despite the exit of Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon, they have added Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday/

The two new faces on the team will change the way the Celtics run their offense and defense alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Derrick White.

Title expectations are at their highest once again for the Celtics, with their two young stars, Tatum and Brown, expected to pull it all off for Boston's 18th NBA championship.

2) New York Knicks

The appeal of New York already speaks for itself, making their second-place ranking all the more proper. Last season, the Knicks ended off their season on a promising note, despite getting eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

With the Knicks finally back to their competitive roots under coach Tom Thibodeau and star Jalen Brunson, New York basketball is slowly returning to its former glory.

1) Los Angeles Lakers

Lastly, the Los Angeles Lakes are number one on the list with the status of being one of the most storied NBA franchises in history. The Lakers still have one of the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James, alongside his one-two-punch tandem Anthony Davis.

Entering the 2023-24 season, the Lakers have a revamped roster with quality pieces in D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Despite starting off slow last season, they made an impressive late push to make the playoffs with a third-round exit to the Denver Nuggets. They will look to continue where they left off in the previous season with the goal of winning it all in 2024.