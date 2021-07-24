Top 5 individual defensive performances from the 2021 NBA Playoffs

One of the biggest takeaways from the 2021 NBA playoffs is how important defense can be to a team's championship hopes. The Milwaukee Bucks struggled during the season to live up to their high bar of defensive performances, but were able to turn it on when it mattered most, helping them to win the franchise's first title since 1971.

Indeed, their stars' individual defensive performances dominate this article as we count down the top five displays from the 2021 NBA playoffs.

2021 NBA playoffs' top five defensive performances

Although having one or two elite scorers is integral to a team's success in the postseason, the Milwaukee Bucks made shrewd additions to their already strong defensive unit to help them reach the previously unattainable NBA Finals.

Jrue Holiday came in as the organization parted ways with a plethora of future picks, as did veteran forward P.J. Tucker midseason to add veteran experience and dogged competitiveness. Ultimately, it was the balance they found on both ends of the court that helped them overcome the offensive might of the Brooklyn Nets and the array of scoring talent that the Atlanta Hawks have.

Milwaukee Bucks = 2021 NBA CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dws6XNiUs5 — NBA UK (@NBAUK) July 24, 2021

But it wasn't just the Bucks who shone on the defensive end in the 2021 NBA playoffs as we will find out on this list.

#5 Brook Lopez (Game 3, Conference semi-finals)

Brook Lopez was a stalwart of the Milwaukee Bucks' defensive dominance in the 2021 NBA playoffs

A large part of the Milwaukee Bucks' success in the 2021 NBA playoffs was down to their elite defensive performances. None more so than their ability to limit the Brooklyn Nets to their seven-game semi-final series.

In game three, with the series tied at one apiece, the Bucks were able to secure a 2-1 lead back on home court after limiting the Nets to just 83 points. While each starter was disruptive on defense, no one had a better defensive rating than Brook Lopez (71). The 33-year-old finished the encounter with 10 defensive rebounds, six blocks and a steal.

Lopez was a key component of the Bucks' stifling defense in the paint. They were able to use their superior size and rebounding to overcome both the Nets and the Suns in the NBA playoffs. He finished the series with the 13th-best defensive rating out of any starter in the conference semi-finals after averaging two blocks per game and allowing just 24.9 points in the paint.

#4 Clint Capela (Game 5, first round)

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela dominated in the 2021 NBA playoffs vs Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the breakout stories of the 2021 NBA playoffs thanks to their array of scoring talent and improved defensive displays. Against the New York Knicks, they put on a defensive masterclass, limiting their opponents to less than 97 points for three games in a row.

A large part of this success was down to Clint Capela's serial rebounding ability and rim protection. During the regular season, Capela topped the league in boards collected per game and against the Knicks' weaker frontcourt options, his dominance continued, averaging 13.4 across five contests.

Clint Capela went ALL IN on the trash talk today, saying the Knicks "are trying to play tough, push our guys around and talk s---, but we can do that too." He then added: "Now we're coming to your home to win this game again and send you on vacation." 👀 pic.twitter.com/78MqQtH0hO — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 1, 2021

In game five, the Knicks' two centers, Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson, combined for just six points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Capela grabbed 15 boards to go along with his 14 points, two blocks and one steal. He finished the game fixture with a team-best defensive rating of 91 and a box +/- of 9.5.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar