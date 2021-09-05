Top 5 individual performances of Damian Lillard's career so far

Damian Lillard has revolutionized shooting in the NBA, making logo 3s look like an easy drive for an uncontested layup. With such high-level shooting, he has successfully registered record-breaking performances over the years.

Even with such stellar shooting, Damian Lillard has failed to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a deep playoff run in his nine-year stint with the franchise. However, he has ensured postseason action in all but his rookie season since being selected as the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

Following the Trail Blazers' first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Damian Lillard was at the center of trade rumors. That's because reports suggested that he was unhappy at the franchise, and could request a trade. However, it looks like Dame should be starting the 2021-22 season with the Blazers.

Damian Lillard is loyal to a fault, as it seems like he wants to bring a championship to the franchise that drafted him. With his major concern being the caliber of players in the team and the Blazers failing to add elite talent yet again, it will be surprising if he stays put.

Nevertheless, the Trail Blazers' playoff failure is not for lack of trying on Damian Lillard's part. He has put together jaw-dropping performances in both the regular season and the playoffs, but basketball is a 5-man game.

On that note, here's a look at the top five individual performances of Damian Lillard's career thus far.

#5 Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets - June 2021

Damian Lillard (#0) of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots against Nikola Jokic (#15) of the Denver Nuggets

The Trail Blazers were eliminated from the 2021 NBA playoffs in the first round, where they fell to the Denver Nuggets. They got sent packing in Game 6, but not before Damian Lillard put on a show for the record books.

55 points. 10 assists.

👆 (that's an NBA playoff first)



12 made three-pointers.

👆 (also an NBA playoff first)



An all-time performance from @Dame_Lillard. pic.twitter.com/GSSkfONAxC — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 2, 2021

With the series tied at 2-2, Damian Lillard entered Game 5 determined to give his team the lead in the series. He forced overtime and double overtime with two clutch 3-pointers, but his team eventually lost the game. Outside of Enes Kanter with two points, Lillard did all the scoring for the Blazers in overtime.

Damian Lillard ended the game with a record 12 three-pointers en route to the first 55-point, 10-assist game in NBA playoff history.

#4 Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz - April 2017

Damian Lillard (#0) of the Portland Trail Blazers drives past Royce O'Neale (#23) of the Utah Jazz.

Before the Donovan Mitchell era, the Utah Jazz had Dante Exum and Raul Neto as point guards. Both of whom did not provide a lot of scoring for the Jazz, and were no match for Damian Lillard.

With three games left until the end of the season, the Trail Blazers needed every win to secure a playoff berth. Damian Lillard answered the call, posting 59 points to rally his team to a comfortable 101-86 victory.

3 YEARS AGO TODAY@Dame_Lillard did this to the Jazz



59 PTS

26 PTS in 1st Q

9-14 3PT

6 REB

5 AST

0 TO



Then he gave the game ball to Utah's Joe Johnson for reaching 20K career points. pic.twitter.com/PmkRxRY4EY — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 8, 2020

Maurice Harkless was the only other Trail Blazers player who had double-digit points in that game (12) as Logo Lillard put on an all-around dominating display.

