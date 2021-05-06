Top 5 key matches which could decide who plays in the NBA play-in tournament | 2020-21 NBA Season

The NBA play-in tournament is nearing and with that should come some enthralling fixtures involving teams looking to qualify for automatic playoff berths.

Several players have come out in opposition to the concept, including LeBron James recently. However, it does give fans greater excitement prior to the postseason and makes the remaining games more competitive.

In this article, we will outline the top five games to look out for in the remaining fixture schedule. These matchups could well decide which teams avoid the NBA play-in tournament and which are destined to compete in the four-day event.

Top 5 matches to watch out for involving teams vying to avoid the NBA play-in tournament

LeBron James hasn't been the only player to come out in opposition to the NBA play-in tournament. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has also done so, though some fans have pointed to the fact that this could be because their teams are fighting to avoid the tournament.

Both the Mavs and the LA Lakers have crucial fixtures coming up which we will cover in this article.

#1 LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers - 7th May, 2021

LA Lakers teammates in win over Denver

Contrary to preseason expectations, the LA Lakers find themselves on the verge of a previously unthinkable NBA play-in tournament battle to make the playoffs this year.

One of their two rivals hoping to avoid a play-in is the Portland Trail Blazers, who the Lakers face on Friday in a blockbuster matchup on ESPN.

Injuries, of course, have plagued the reigning champions, who will remain without their leader LeBron James for this matchup. It also comes just a day after facing their city rivals, the LA Clippers, who are looking to complete the season sweep on the Lakers.

LeBron James is set to miss two more games for the LA Lakers but the LA Times' @BA_Turner believes it could be more as they try to make sure he is 100% for the playoffs 🏀 pic.twitter.com/FsEthDkKZi — Sky Sports (@SkySports) May 5, 2021

Neither side has a particularly forgiving remaining fixture schedule. Therefore, a lot of importance will be placed on the outcome of this matchup.

Both the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers will be desperate for a win. The two sides are currently separated by only one game, with the latter placed just above the NBA play-in tournament cut-off.

#2 Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks - 15th May, 2021

Boston Celtics teammates celebrate Jayson Tatum's performance

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of their worst conference finish since 2015 and face a tough final fixture against the New York Knicks.

Currently in the seventh seed, the C's are half a game behind the Miami Heat. However, they will hope to clinch the sixth spot prior to rolling into Madison Square Garden.

In their previous two matchups this season, both sides traded wins, though the Knicks will be seeking revenge after narrowly losing by two points to the Celtics at the start of April.

Worryingly for Celtics fans, the Knicks have been in red-hot form, winning nine of their last ten games and going 22-11 at home so far this season.

Furthermore, they could still be seeking to secure the fourth seed by that point, which will only give them more impetus to beat their Eastern Conference rivals.

#3 Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks - 6th May, 2021

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic

The first game that will happen from our list is the Dallas Mavericks' enticing fixture against the Brooklyn Nets.

Three of the greatest scorers in the game are expected to be on the floor together, though it will be Luka Doncic who will hope to have the deciding say on the outcome.

Amid an insane run in which Doncic has averaged 28.4 points, 10.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds in his last ten games, the Dallas Mavericks now sit fifth in the West.

However, a loss would drop them below the LA Lakers. They also remain only a game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in seventh.

The Mavs will be looking to get through this game on a positive note as they then have a kinder remaining schedule than all the other teams bar three.

If any side is currently the favorite to avoid the NBA play-in tournament, it is the Dallas Mavericks. Fans can catch the game on TNT with tipoff at 7:30PM ET.

#4 Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - 11th May, 2021

Miami Heat leader Jimmy Butler

Two Eastern Conference heavyweights currently find themselves precariously close to the NBA play-in tournament and are fending for their playoff hopes.

The matchup will be the second of two games between the sides in the closing stages of the season and could be the deciding factor in who avoids the seventh seed.

It could also be a chance for the Celtics to gain some revenge after being beaten 4-2 in last year's conference finals.

Earlier in the season, the Boston Celtics ran out narrow victors in Miami. However, a lot has happened since then. Neither side has hit the heights they expected and have given up the fourth seed, for now, to the New York Knicks.

Although Boston are 21-13 at home this season, Jimmy Butler will be locked in for the Heat, with the forward relishing these sorts of opportunities.

#5 Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns - 13th May, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard

With one of the hardest remaining schedules, a number of the Portland Trail Blazers' remaining fixtures could be picked out as important to them to avoid the NBA play-in tournament. Their matchup with the Phoenix Suns on May 13 comes just a day after playing the Utah Jazz.

Furthermore, both of these games will be on the road for Damian Lillard and co. The Blazers' talismanic point guard will have to pull out all the stops if they are to avoid the NBA play-in tournament.

After a worrying spell, Portland look to have turned their playoff hopes around after four wins in their last five. The Suns, however, are flying after a five-match winning streak and will be eager to finish as the conference's top seed.