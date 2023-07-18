Top 5 landing spots for Bismack Biyombo

As the third week of NBA free agency reaches its midway point, most of the top free agents have already been signed.

However, this is the time of year when there are often numerous bargain bin players available at a discount. One of those players this year could be Phoenix Suns big man Bismack Biyombo, who remains unsigned following the Suns’ offseason roster overhaul.

It’s unclear if Phoenix still has interest in re-signing Biyombo, who performed well in a limited role for them. The 12-year veteran averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game on 57.8% shooting over 61 games last season. He did so in 14.3 minutes per game. So, the defensive-minded big man should be able to find a place on a contender.

On that note, here are five potential free agency destinations for Biyombo.

Potential free agency destinations for Bismack Biyombo

#5 Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams

The Memphis Grizzlies dealt with key frontcourt injuries last season to big men Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.

As a result, Memphis had a tough time dealing with LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis in the playoffs. The shorthanded Grizzlies ended up falling 4-2 to LA in the first round, despite being a top-two seed.

So signing Bismack Biyombo could provide the Grizzlies with extra depth and injury insurance at the five spot.

#4 Miami Heat

Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo

Despite making the 2023 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat lacked reliable center depth behind star big man Bam Adebayo during the playoffs.

The Heat lost backup center Cody Zeller to the New Orleans Pelicans and replaced him with former Denver Nuggets big man Thomas Bryant. However, Bryant wasn’t even part of the Nuggets’ playoff rotation.

So, Bismack Biyombo could provide the Heat with a reliable backup center option they’ve been lacking.

#3 LA Lakers

LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, the LA Lakers are looking to use one of their final roster spots on a big man. Buha named Bismack Biyombo as a potential candidate for LA:

“Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for that 14th roster spot, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter,” Buha wrote.

The Lakers have signed former New Orleans Pelicans big man Jaxson Hayes this offseason. Hayes offers a similar skill set to Biyombo.

However, Biyombo, aged 30, is far more proven and battle-tested than the 23-year-old Hayes. So, adding Biyombo to play behind Anthony Davis could make sense for the Lakers.

#2 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen

Most would agree that the Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the better big-men duos in the NBA in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

However, outside the two, the Cavs’ frontcourt depth is severely lacking, with their only other center being Damian Jones. So Bismack Biyombo could provide Cleveland with some much-needed depth behind Mobley and Allen.

#1 Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets are fresh off their 2023 NBA championship. They have the player most believe is the best center and player in the NBA in Nikola Jokic.

However, outside of Jokic, the team has no backup center who can be relied upon, with veteran center DeAndre Jordan being past his prime. Bismack Biyombo could be a nice fit as a substitute for Jokic, as he would offer Denver a different look at the five spot with his rim protection.

