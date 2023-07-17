Top 5 landing spots for Blake Griffin after Celtics release former No. 1 overall pick

Blake Griffin was primarily acquired by the Boston Celtics as a precautionary measure, but he saw limited playing time.

Unfortunately, the veteran's performance reached an all-time low, as his role in the team was diminished. Consequently, the Celtics opted not to retain him, leaving Griffin in search of a new team in the upcoming offseason.

On that note, here are five potential teams the 2009 first overall pick should sign with this summer.

LA Clippers and four other teams that should sign Blake Griffin

1) LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

When you hear the name Blake Griffin, one would automatically think of the LA Clippers.

Griffin made a name for himself during his time in LA. He became a five-time All-Star and was one of the founding fathers of Lob City. Griffin was an explosive force for the Clippers, who've struggled to keep up with their LA rivals Lakers.

Before signing with the Boston Celtics in 2022, Griffin expressed interest in going back to LA. Given how the Clippers are reassembling their squad for next season, bringing back a fan-favorite player might help in boosting the team's morale.

2) Golden State Warriors

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors

Despite the NBA moving on from the 3-point shooting era, the Golden State Warriors continue to roll with their small-ball lineup.

Many have been saying that the Warriors are in need of a legitimate big man who can secure boards and defend slashers. Most teams now have gone back to working inside the paint, which isn't the best scenario for Golden State.

While Blake Griffin has definitely waned as a player, he's an asset the Warriors could pick up to add some size. Apart from his towering height, Griffin has a 3-point shot in his bag of tricks, which would work well with Golden State's style of play.

3) Phoenix Suns

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns

Due to the presence of numerous star players on their roster, the Phoenix Suns have a substantial payroll and lack of depth in several positions.

To address this concern, they will need to acquire a few valuable contributors during the offseason at reasonable costs. One potential solution could be adding Blake Griffin.

Although Griffin may not possess the same level of skills he did previouly, he can still offer reliable forward depth and bring energy off the bench when needed. Additionally, his previous connection with his former teammate Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets could make Phoenix an appealing destination.

4) OKC Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Despite being an incredibly young team, the OKC Thunder exceeded expectations last season by finishing as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.

They showcased their potential by securing a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first play-in tournament game. However, they were unable to reach the playoffs after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second game.

Adding a seasoned veteran like Blake Griffin to their roster could prove to be a valuable move for the Thunder. Griffin's experience and leadership qualities could greatly benefit the team, potentially propelling them to the playoffs next season.

Moreover, Griffin's ties to Oklahoma, where he played his collegiate basketball for the Sooners, add to the appeal of joining the Thunder and establishing a strong presence on and off the court.

5) Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets

Following a remarkable season in which they clinched the top seed in the Western Conference and triumphed over the Miami Heat to claim the 2023 NBA Championship, the Denver Nuggets face the challenge of filling the void left by the departures of Jeff Green and Bruce Brown in the offseason.

Acquiring Blake Griffin could prove to be a valuable addition for the Nuggets, offering them depth and experience to compensate for the exit of the two veterans. Griffin's presence would help fortify the roster and maintain its competitiveness as Denver looks to go back-to-back.

