Top 5 landing spots for Bradley Beal if Suns star finalizes $110 million contract buyout with Phoenix

Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns are reportedly finalizing a $110 million contract buyout. Both parties have expressed interest in moving on from each other as Beal failed to deliver on Phoenix's expectations. Beal was also unhappy with how his tenure in Phoenix turned out despite having Devin Booker and Kevin Durant by his side.

Beal is expected to suit up for another team next season as he is set to enter free agency after the buyout. The next question is, which team could he end up playing for?

Here are the top five landing spots for Bradley Beal this offseason.

Note: This listicle reflects the opinions of the writer solely.

Boston Celtics and four other landing spots for Bradley Beal

Despite being injury-prone, Bradley Beal is still a solid shooting guard who can provide elite scoring. Having that in mind, teams looking to contend for a title might want to consider acquiring Beal during free agency.

#1 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics missed out on the opportunity to become back-to-back champions last season. Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, which significantly lowered the Celtics' manpower.

Boston is doing a light rebuild of their roster. They've gotten rid of prominent names like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. With two key figures out of the picture, they are now in need of appropriate replacements.

With Bradley Beal expected to become a free agent, the Celtics might consider acquiring the veteran guard. The Celtics are reportedly also interested in pursuing Damian Lillard. They now have the opportunity to build a super team consisting of Beal, Lillard, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

#2 Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are a significantly young team. While they do have the talent to potentially help the team become a threat in the Eastern Conference, they lack the experience to do so. Acquiring Bradley Beal might be the solution they need.

Beal averaged 17.0 points per game last season. While it may no longer be up to par with what he used to put up, it's still a huge contribution to teams in need of a scoring option. His experience and added firepower to the team could help guys like LaMelo Ball elevate in the league.

#3 LA Lakers

At this point, the LA Lakers will take anyone who could potentially help them win another title. They recently signed Deandre Ayton, finally filling in the center position. Now they have their eyes set on another guard. While Damian Lillard and Chris Paul are the top names they might be looking at, Bradley Beal could be another option.

Beal's playing style fits in with the current Lakers lineup. LA has two strong playmakers in Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Both stars could easily feed Beal if he always finds his way to get to his spots.

#4 Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal spent 11 seasons with the Washington Wizards before exploring with the Phoenix Suns. During his time in Washington, he turned himself into a star and formed a memorable duo with John Wall. The Wizards then decided to get younger talent and rolled with guys like Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma.

However, with Poole no longer in the picture, the Wizards are once again in need of an elite guard in their lineup. This could be the perfect time for Beal to go back home to his first NBA team.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks

With Damian Lillard no longer part of the Milwaukee Bucks, it leaves an open slot at the guard position in Milwaukee. While the Bucks are looking at Chris Paul to fill in for Lillard's position, it wouldn't hurt to consider acquiring Bradley Beal when he hits free agency.

Beal can help Giannis Antetokounmpo in scoring, similarly to how Khris Middleton did it when he was still playing for Milwaukee.

