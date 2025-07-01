Top 5 landing spots for Damian Lillard after shocking Bucks waiver

The first day of free agency produced some big deals, with the Denver Nuggets signing Cam Johnson, while Clint Capella rejoined the Rockets. This has also been the case on day two with the Milwaukee Bucks in the center of it all. According to reports, the Bucks have waived Damian Lillard in a shocking move and are set to bring in Myles Turner.

The signing of Turner was essential, especially after Brook Lopez's departure. However, waiving Lillard to create space for the center was unexpected.

Lillard is recovering from an Achilles injury and is no longer in Milwaukee's plans.

The Bucks are determined to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, and with the Greek Freak holding a player option, the franchise needs to build a strong team around him to ensure he stays.

With that said, Lillard will need to find a new hunting ground. The 9x All-Star will turn 35 this month and has a tough recovery ahead, but given his many talents, he could make an impact on multiple teams.

Here are our views on the top five landing spots for Damian Lillard after his shocking Bucks exit.

Top 5 landing spots for Damian Lillard

#5. Boston Celtics

After trading Jrue Holiday, the Celtics need a backup for Derrick White, and Damian Lillard could be a good fit for that role. However, the Celtics have a high salary cap, with an estimated luxury tax bill of $238,185,257, meaning they can only afford to offer a veteran's minimum contract.

If Lillard does agree to this deal, he could come back from his injury at the start of 2026 and offer his services to ensure a deep run. But with Tatum also out with an Achilles injury, this deal wouldn't seem feasible for the Boston higher-ups.

#4. Miami Heat

Reportedly, a preferred destination of Lillard during his trade request in 2023, the Miami Heat can be a perfect fit for him.

Apart from Davion Mitchell, Terry Rozier is the only other point guard in their books and could be on his way out this season. This offers the Heat a chance to sign Lillard, but given their cap space will need to offer him a vet max contract, which could be a potential roadblock.

#3. Orlando Magic

Florida seems to be a great landing spot for Damian Lillard, with the Orlando Magic holding the cap space to offer a decent contract. The Magic has a very young core, and with the arrival of Desmon Bane, Lillard could provide much-needed experience to this team.

The Magic have become a top contender in the East during the last few seasons, and with the Pacers and Celtics losing their stars to injury, Orlando could seize the opportunity. While Lillard will not be back until early January, he could recover without rushing in Orlando and play a pivotal role in securing a deep playoff run.

#2. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will be a great landing spot for Lillard, as the team looks to replace the experience of Chris Paul. With De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, Lillard could ease back into the team and provide a perimeter attack that they lack at the moment.

Additionally, the Spurs have the cap flexibility to explore both long and short contracts, which could be advantageous given that Fox's deal ends in 2026.

#1. Portland Trail Blazers

A return home could be the way to go for Damian Lillard as the Trail Blazers look to be on a great trajectory at the time of writing. The exit of DeAndre Ayton has left them with a great cap to work with, and the likes of Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday can allow Lillard the time to recover.

This would be a perfect homecoming for Damian Lillard, as he could sign a deal that would see him help rebuild the franchise and maybe even retire there.

