Top 5 landing spots for Dennis Schroder amid reports of dissatisfaction with bench move

Amid reports of being unsatisfied with his role with the Toronto Raptors, veteran point guard Dennis Schroder’s stint with Toronto could be short-lived.

On Dec. 27, Schroder was demoted to the bench after starting his first 29 games with the Raptors. At the time, it was unclear if the move would be permanent.

However, on Dec. 30, the Raptors acquired guards Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett from the New York Knicks to be their new starting backcourt. Following the move, Schroder appears to be locked into a reserve role for the foreseeable future.

The 11-year veteran is in his first season with Toronto after signing a two-year, $25.43 million contract this past offseason. He was signed as the replacement for star point guard Fred VanVleet, who left the Raptors to join the Houston Rockets in free agency.

According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, one of the reasons that Schroder signed with Toronto was to “have his own team after coming off the bench for the LA Lakers last season and the Boston Celtics the season before that.” He added that the veteran “wasn’t exactly happy with the decision to bring him off the bench before the trade.”

Grange noted that Schroder has since come around to the idea of being Toronto’s sixth man. The veteran even recently said that he would do “whatever it takes for [the] organization to win.”

However, the Raptors appear to be in the middle of a retooling phase around 22-year-old rising star Scottie Barnes. They already shipped two-way forward OG Anunoby to the Knicks. Meanwhile, rumors continue to circulate surrounding Toronto possibly dealing away star forward Pascal Siakam before the Feb. 8 deadline.

Anunoby and Siakam are 26 and 29, respectively. Meanwhile, Schroder, 30, is the oldest of Toronto’s top seven rotation players. So, the Raptors may be best served flipping him at the deadline for another young piece or draft pick(s).

On that note, below are five teams that could use Dennis Schroder’s services:

Top trade destinations for Dennis Schroder if Toronto opts to move him

#5. Memphis Grizzlies

If Dennis Schroder is dead set on starting, the Memphis Grizzlies may be an intriguing fit for him. On Monday, Memphis announced that star point guard Ja Morant will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a subluxation of his right shoulder during his Saturday training session.

The Grizzlies (13-23) went 6-3 with Morant this season. Meanwhile, they are just 7-20 without him. Given their plethora of injuries, they could opt to throw in the towel and look toward next season. However, if Memphis wants to remain competitive, a move for Schroder might make sense.

#4. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled mightily to get consistent backcourt production behind superstar point guard Damian Lillard this season. So, if Dennis Schroder wants to contend for an NBA title, a move to Milwaukee could serve him well.

Schroder could back up Lillard, while also closing some games alongside the seven-time All-Star. The addition of the feisty veteran would likely help Milwaukee (25-12) improve upon its 22nd-ranked defensive rating (116.3).

#3. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors veteran point guard Chris Paul is set to miss four to six weeks with a fractured left hand. In the meantime, the Warriors could use another proven point guard.

Similar to the Bucks, the Warriors (17-19) are struggling defensively, ranking 21st in defensive rating (116.2). So, Dennis Schroder could help them out in that department.

Like Paul, Schroder would likely be given the chance to start some games alongside Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Golden State coach Steve Kerr’s rotations have been fluid. However, he tends to favor veterans over young prospects when it comes to playing time.

#2. Minnesota Timberwolves

Another contender in need of a boost at the point guard position is the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves (25-10) have been the Western Conference’s top team through 35 games. However, they are still lacking depth behind veteran point guard Mike Conley.

The 36-year-old has an extensive injury history. So, Dennis Schroder could provide Minnesota with injury insurance for the 17-year veteran while getting the opportunity to play a key role on a title contender.

#1. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have the fewest trade assets of any team on this list. However, they could still use Dennis Schroder’s services.

Phoenix (19-18) has battled numerous injuries to stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all season. Meanwhile, the Suns don’t have a true point guard on their roster.

So, Schroder could play a considerable role for Phoenix, while offering the team injury insurance for Booker and Beal. Likewise, he might be the missing piece that helps the Suns climb their way up the West standings after an underwhelming start.