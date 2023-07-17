Top 5 Landing Spots For Will Barton

Veteran free agent Will Barton is among the top available free agents in the market. Barton's market has looked thin, with no substantial reporting regarding his future. The former Denver Nuggets guard is coming off his worst season production-wise since his third year.

Barton averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists, shooting on 38/38/78 splits with the Wizards across 40 games last season. He was signed by the Toronto Raptors midway through the season after reaching a buyout with Washington. He averaged 4.5 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 35.4%, including 33.3% from deep.

Will Barton's playing time dipped drastically last year, which led to his lack of production. The veteran could still play an impactful role off the bench for a contending team.

Will Barton's Top 5 Landing Spots

Contending teams are always looking to add depth and experience with minimum contracts. Many often wait to fill their roster 15-deep after the trade deadline once veterans hit the buyout market. Will Barton could be that early signing that some teams should be eyeing.

An experienced reserve point guard is always a bonus in case of injuries to rotation players or during the games they rest. On that note, we look at five teams that seem ideal landing spots for Will Barton.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have a glaring need for a backup guard. Jevon Carter's departure has left them shorthanded in the backcourt, and Will Barton could fill a need. He can score at a quick rate, play as a secondary-ball handler and shoot at a decent clip from deep.

#2 Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are an intriguing landing spot for Barton. They recently shipped Cam Payne to the Spurs for second-round picks, leaving them in need of another capable ball-handler. Barton's experience could see him earn a prominent role over other backup guards like Damion Lee and Jordan Goodwin.

#3 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics is another team that needs a guard to bolster their depth. Payton Pritchard and Malcolm Brogdon are their primary backups. However, the former hasn't been relied on as often, while the latter has injury concerns entering next season.

#4 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks could use some veteran presence in their guard department with Will Barton. Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum are their primary backup point guard option behind Luka Doncic, while Seth Curry will likely backup Kyrie Irving at the shooting guard position. Exum returns to the NBA after two years, Hardy still has plenty of room for growth, and Curry is injury-prone.

#5 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat could lose depth in their guard rotation if they successfully make the trade for Damian Lillard. Barton could be a decent option in a reserve role for Miami. The Heat won't have much wiggle room to add a decent supporting cast around their three stars, so Barton would fill a need there.

