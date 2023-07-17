Top 5 landing spots for Hornets star Kelly Oubre Jr.

As we approach the third week of NBA free agency, one player who stands out among the best still available is Charlotte Hornets veteran wing, Kelly Oubre Jr. Despite coming off a career-best season, he remains unsigned.

Oubre had an impressive performance, averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.3 three-pointers per game on 43.1% shooting over 48 games.

While most teams have utilized much of their cap space, Oubre could still find an ideal situation through a sign-and-trade deal. Alternatively, he might consider accepting a smaller deal to play for a contender, looking for the opportunity to contribute to a potential playoff push.

Best free-agent destinations for Kelly Oubre Jr.

Charlotte Hornets veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

5. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have a chance to take a big step forward next season after landing No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in the NBA draft. The Spurs have already added veterans such as Reggie Bullock and Cedi Osman this offseason. However, the addition of Kelly Oubre Jr. would likely go a long way in helping San Antonio’s young core make a potential playoff push.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies are lacking wing depth and complimentary scoring options following the loss of Dillon Brooks to the Houston Rockets in free agency. Kelly Oubre Jr. would likely be able to fill that void, at least on the offensive end. The veteran wing could provide the Grizzlies with a solid sixth-man scoring option.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost depth this offseason following the departures of bench players Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels and Shake Milton in free agency. Meanwhile, Sixers star guard James Harden is still looking to be traded. So, Philly should probably be looking to acquire as much talent as possible to complement superstar center Joel Embiid. Adding Kelly Oubre Jr. should at least offer the Sixers a stopgap solution next season amid their uncertain future.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the few teams who have had reported interest in Kelly Oubre Jr., according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. Fedor said that Oubre was the team’s backup plan if they couldn’t sign former Heat shooting guard Max Strus in free agency:

“Sources say the Cavs have shown interest in Oubre and (Christian) Wood. Oubre, sources say, was the team’s Plan B if a Strus deal never materialized.”

Cleveland was able to land Strus, however, most would agree that the Cavs’ wing depth is still fairly underwhelming. Adding Oubre would provide Cleveland with a player who could slot into the team's closing lineup alongside stars Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

1. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks superstar shooting guard Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are another team that is reportedly interested in signing Kelly Oubre Jr. per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Scotto said that Oubre along with Derrick Jones Jr. are two of the free-agent forwards who have received “exploratory interest” from Dallas.

Dallas has been lacking reliable wing players since trading away starting forward Dorian Finney-Smith to Brooklyn last season. The Mavs already added forward Grant Williams this offseason, who should be able to provide some quality 3-and-D play for the Mavs. However, Dallas still doesn’t have many reliable scoring options outside of star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. So signing Oubre could rectify that problem.

