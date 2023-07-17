Top 5 landing spots for former Milwaukee Bucks star George Hill

George Hill might not be the explosive guard he once was, but that doesn't mean he no longer has anything to offer. Hill is a free agent, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Last season, he spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, where he played 42 regular-season games, averaging 5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 47.0% from the field and 35.8% from the 3-Point range.

At 37, Hill is likely to be chasing a championship ring before calling time on his career, but that means he will likely have to accept a deep bench role on a contender. Otherwise, he could follow a similar path to that of Vince Carter by joining a young team and playing a veteran role - both on the court and in the locker room.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On that note, here are five potential landing sports for George Hill next season.

Potential landing spots for George Hill

#1 Chicago Bulls

With Lonzo Ball being ruled out for the entirety of next season and questions still remaining over Coby White, the Chicago Bulls may want a veteran backup who could help in a pinch.

George Hill is no longer a starter in the NBA and would likely struggle with a significant role. Yet, if the Bulls are looking for a bench contributor in limited minutes, who would also mesh well with some of Chicago's other veterans, Hill could be a solid option.

#2 LA Clippers

The Clippers need guard depth. An early-offseason trade for Malcolm Brogdon fell through when the team pulled out of negotiations.

The Clippers do have Russell Westbrook under contract for the next two seasons (the second year being a player option) - but additional depth wouldn't hurt their chances. George Hill would also be joining a contending team, which should be appealing to him.

#3 Boston Celtics

Last season, the Boston Celtics had a logjam in their guard rotation. President of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, resolved some of that problem when he traded away Marcus Smart as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal.

However, Boston could use another veteran guard who could step into the rotation when needed but wouldn't mind getting consistent DNPs during the season. George Hill could be that guy.

#4 Utah Jazz

If George Hill wants to follow the Vince Carter route, joining the Utah Jazz as a locker-room veteran wouldn't be a bad idea.

The Jazz impressed last season under rookie coach Will Hardy and look to have improved this summer. Hill would likely find playing time tough to come by but could be a vital voice in a young locker room.

#5 Miami Heat

Coach Erik Spoelstra has a way of getting the best out of aging veterans and would certainly find minutes for Hill within his rotation. Again, Hill wouldn't be a core rotation member, but Miami could be his best chance of playing consistently while competing for a ring.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault