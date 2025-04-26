Top 5 landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo amid rumors of Bucks star's exit next season

On more than one occasion, Giannis Antetokounmpo has voiced out his desire to play for a title contender — even if that title contender is not necessarily the team he's currently with. The Milwaukee Bucks, it should be noted, have not been to the Eastern Conference Finals since Antetokounmpo won his first NBA title in 2021.

Ad

For some time now, league insiders have monitored the possibility of the Greek Freak asking out of Milwaukee and possibly causing another seismic shift in the NBA's power dynamics. According to sports betting website Bovada, there are five teams that can be considered the favorites to land Antetokounmpo if he won't be rejoining the Bucks next season:

5 landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo amid rumors of his Milwaukee exit

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Brooklyn Nets

Ad

Trending

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Source: Getty

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Since the "Big Three" era of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden crashed out in Brooklyn, the Nets have been nowhere near title contention. Landing Antetokounmpo would jumpstart their chances of gaining relevance in the Eastern Conference once more, though it could cost them some draft capital along with a few promising pieces (such as Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, and Cam Thomas).

Ad

Odds of landing Antetokounmpo: -200

#2 San Antonio Spurs

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn

Under the leadership of R.C. Buford, their GM-turned-CEO, the San Antonio Spurs remain a force to be reckoned with in terms of building a championship-worthy roster. It would not be surprising, then, to see the Spurs organization somehow find a way to create the out-of-this-world pairing of Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama.

Ad

Odds of landing Antetokounmpo: +325

#3 LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty

Speaking of GMs who have pulled off wonders, Rob Pelinka can hang his hat on the blockbuster trade that paired LeBron James with Luka Doncic. As the Lakers start to build around Doncic in the twilight of James' career, Pelinka might be able to pull another rabbit — or, in this case, Greek Freak — out of his hat.

Ad

Odds of landing Antetokounmpo: +450

#4 Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Source: Getty

Antetokounmpo is all too familiar with the Miami Heat, as they eliminated the Bucks after emerging from the play-in tournament two seasons ago. With the Pat Riley-led Heat, Antetokounmpo will be assured that he is playing within a culture that always has championship contention in its crosshairs.

Ad

Odds of landing Antetokounmpo: +500

#5 Toronto Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty

Over the past few years, the Raptors' roster has basically been in flux, with Scottie Barnes as the cornerstone that can't be touched. Toronto could roll the dice on landing Antetokounmpo while still finding a way to retain the young Barnes.

Odds of landing Antetokounmpo: +1600

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More