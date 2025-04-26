  • home icon
Top 5 landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo amid rumors of Bucks star's exit next season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 26, 2025 00:14 GMT
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Three
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Three - Source: Getty

On more than one occasion, Giannis Antetokounmpo has voiced out his desire to play for a title contender — even if that title contender is not necessarily the team he's currently with. The Milwaukee Bucks, it should be noted, have not been to the Eastern Conference Finals since Antetokounmpo won his first NBA title in 2021.

For some time now, league insiders have monitored the possibility of the Greek Freak asking out of Milwaukee and possibly causing another seismic shift in the NBA's power dynamics. According to sports betting website Bovada, there are five teams that can be considered the favorites to land Antetokounmpo if he won't be rejoining the Bucks next season:

5 landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo amid rumors of his Milwaukee exit

#1 Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Source: Getty

Since the "Big Three" era of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden crashed out in Brooklyn, the Nets have been nowhere near title contention. Landing Antetokounmpo would jumpstart their chances of gaining relevance in the Eastern Conference once more, though it could cost them some draft capital along with a few promising pieces (such as Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, and Cam Thomas).

Odds of landing Antetokounmpo: -200

#2 San Antonio Spurs

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn

Under the leadership of R.C. Buford, their GM-turned-CEO, the San Antonio Spurs remain a force to be reckoned with in terms of building a championship-worthy roster. It would not be surprising, then, to see the Spurs organization somehow find a way to create the out-of-this-world pairing of Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama.

Odds of landing Antetokounmpo: +325

#3 LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty

Speaking of GMs who have pulled off wonders, Rob Pelinka can hang his hat on the blockbuster trade that paired LeBron James with Luka Doncic. As the Lakers start to build around Doncic in the twilight of James' career, Pelinka might be able to pull another rabbit — or, in this case, Greek Freak — out of his hat.

Odds of landing Antetokounmpo: +450

#4 Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Source: Getty

Antetokounmpo is all too familiar with the Miami Heat, as they eliminated the Bucks after emerging from the play-in tournament two seasons ago. With the Pat Riley-led Heat, Antetokounmpo will be assured that he is playing within a culture that always has championship contention in its crosshairs.

Odds of landing Antetokounmpo: +500

#5 Toronto Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors
Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty

Over the past few years, the Raptors' roster has basically been in flux, with Scottie Barnes as the cornerstone that can't be touched. Toronto could roll the dice on landing Antetokounmpo while still finding a way to retain the young Barnes.

Odds of landing Antetokounmpo: +1600

