Top 5 landing spots for Jonathan Kuminga in off season trades with Warriors parting ways

Jonathan Kuminga has seen sporadic minutes this year as the Golden State Warriors shifted their roster after the departure of Klay Thompson and the addition of Jimmy Butler.

Kuminga, an athletic forward, had numerous games where he limited minutes or did not play at all, most recently in the Warriors’ play-in win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, Kuminga is expected to be traded in the offseason as the team will be looking for trade suitors for him.

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, playing only 47 games this season.

With the news of his future with the Warriors, here are the top five possible landing spots for him in the offseason.

Top 5 landing spots for Jonathan Kuminga in off-season

1. OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder could use a bruising forward like Kuminga on their roster as they look to bolster their youthful core next year.

Kuminga is also within the team’s timeframe, as he is only 22 years old and was drafted in 2021 by the Warriors as their seventh pick.

Kuminga has also seen defensive chops that could fit well with the Thunder’s style, as he can switch to all positions on the court.

2. Houston Rockets

Just like the Thunder, the Houston Rockets’ core is in the same time frame as Kuminga’s age. The Rockets, which finished this regular season as the second seed, could use Kuminga as an added body in the forward spot because of the team’s lack of depth in the position.

Kuminga could also trade with the playmaking of center Alperen Sengun and former NBA champion Fred VanVleet.

Kuminga could be the missing piece for the team if they ever bounce out of the playoffs early this season.

3. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic can create a dynamic forward rotation if they add Jonathan Kuminga to their mix next year.

The team could be Kuminga’s home as they could tap his athleticism in lineups that include their stars, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

With a young roster, Kuminga can also vibe with the team, which has been looking to overcome the championship hump in the Eastern Conference.

4. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have not been known for their versatility, but if they add Kuminga next season, the team could see a massive boost in that department.

Kuminga could be the young blood for the Suns next year as they look to rebuild around Devin Booker, and possibly Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Kuminga is used to playing with stars around him with the Warriors, so it would not be much of an adjustment if he transferred to the Suns.

5. LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have two superstar playmakers in their lineup, such as LeBron James and Luka Doncic. The two tall guards could be key in unlocking Kuminga's full potential.

A move to the Lakers would be beneficial for Kuminga as he would remain in the limelight of California alongside two of the best passers in the league today.

Doncic, who is 26 years old, could use Kuminga as a rim-running threat and propel him into an improved role for plays.

Kuminga could be the versatile forward that the Lakers need to realize their title hopes next season.

