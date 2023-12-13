Top 5 landing spots for Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, but that could change in the near future. Recent developments suggest the two sides could be on their way to a mutual parting.

At the end of this season, Klay Thompson will become an unrestricted free agent. Over the past few months, he and the Warriors have failed to come to terms on an extension. Shams Charania recently reported that a deal was on the table, but it is no longer there.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thompson, 33, is in the middle of a down year. In 22 games, he is averaging 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The four-time champion is also shooting the lowest three-point percentage of his career (34.3%).

If Thompson does decide to test the open market, here are some potenital landing spots for the sharpshooting guard.

Potential landing spots for Klay Thompson

1) LA Lakers

As a native of California, the LA Lakers is surely a team that would be on Klay Thompson's radar should he enter free agency. Aside from getting to stay near his home, he'd get the chance to join another star duo in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

From a fit perspective, Thompson makes a lot of sense next to LeBron and AD. He is still a capable defender, and could be a reliable kick-out option for them in the two-man game. Most importantly, he understands what it takes to win at the highest level.

2) Philadelphia 76ers

Another duo that Klay Thompson would be a perfect alongside is that of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Following the James Harden trade, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have a ton of cap flexibility moving forward.

In recent years, the Sixers are a team that has struggled to get over the hump. With his extensive playoff and championship experience, Thompson could help in that department. On top of that, he could be one of the many three-point specialists to come to Philly and thrive playing off the reigning MVP.

3) LA Clippers

When it comes to former All-Stars becoming available, the LA Clippers are always a team to watch. It's also worth noting that they could have cap space at their disposal as well. At the end of this season, a handful of players on the roster have player and team options.

Throwing another star into the mix could get tricky, but Thompson could make it work on the Clippers. As somone who made a career as a lethal catch-and-shoot threat, he doesn't need many touches to have a big impact on a game.

4) San Antonio Spurs

Now that they've secured their newest franchise pillar, the San Antonio Spurs can start to build out their supporting cast. With Victor Wembanyama already looking like a future star, the front office could look to speed up their rebuild.

When building up a young team, having good veterans is essential. That is where Klay Thompson can come into play for the Spurs. He can complement Wembanyama on the floor, while also helping build the young team into a group that can contend for championships down the line.

5) Orlando Magic

Another young team that could consider adding Thompson is the Orlando Magic. They've been one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season following their 16-7 start.

Orlando has a logjam in the backcourt that could make a signing like this tricky. That said, bringing in a multi-time champion might help improve the team overall. He can seamlessly slide in next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner while helping the core from a maturity standpoint.

Given that they're ahead of the curve from a team like the spurs, the Magic might be more inclined to spend money on a title-winning veteran who can help them right away.