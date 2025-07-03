Top 5 landing spots for LeBron James amid reported sour split ft. Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James opted into his $52.5 million player option at the beginning of the offseason. Despite seemingly locking himself into a another year with the LA Lakers, James and his agent, Rich Paul, still put the pressure on general manager Rob Pelinka and the front office. However, the relationship between James and Los Angeles could be on its last legs now.

Ad

As the Lakers try to fill out their rotation with size around James and Luka Doncic, reports have surfaced that James and the team find themselves at odds. The four-time NBA champion wants to win another title before walking away from the league, but Los Angeles has begun to shift their focus to their future with Doncic at the helm.

Reports from Phoenix sports radio host John Gombadoro suggests that the All-Star forward and his team could be on their way to a mutual departure. According to Gombadoro's sources in Los Angeles, it goes all the way back to the first round of the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was told this after the playoffs by someone close to Lebron- said 'Lebron wants out of LA and they want him gone. Watch Game 1, how disinterested Lebron was,'" Gombadoro said about the situation.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

If James and the Lakers were to part ways this offseason, it could happen in two different ways. Los Angeles could either try to trade the superstar and his $52.5 million contract or buy him out and let him leave, like the Milwaukee Bucks did with Damian Lillard so they could sign Myles Turner to a four-year deal.

Ad

We surveyed the NBA and picked out the five best landing spots for James that would put him in the best situation to win a title next season.

#1: Cleveland Cavaliers reunite with James

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

James was hailed as a hero when he returned to Cleveland in 2014. "The Chosen One" was finally back home and led the Cavaliers to the best stretch of basketball in the franchise's history, completing the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history to win Cleveland's first and only NBA title.

Ad

James' return to Cleveland could fill holes on both teams. The Cavaliers are in need of a wing to provide playmaking alongside two score-first guards in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. His arrival would also generate good looks for Evan Mobley as the young center continues to develop his offensive game.

Cleveland has the contracts on their books to make a trade in Jarrett Allen and De'Andre Hunter. In an Eastern Conference that is as wide open as it has ever been, bringing James back to Cleveland could be the beginning of a storybook ending to one of the greatest careers in NBA history.

Ad

#2: New York Knicks

NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

What better a stage for James to play on than Madison Square Garden? He has had many memorable moments against the Knicks throughout his career and could make the most of the bright lights. After New York finally hired head coach Mike Brown to replace Tom Thibodeau, things are looking up for the Eastern Conference runner-up.

Ad

With Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum out for the year with torn ACLs, the Knicks have become the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. Adding James to the mix only increases their odds of winning their first title in decades. He brings playmaking alongside Jalen Brunson that could take New York's offense to a new level.

If James is not bought out, trading him would cost the Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns. The seven-footer had a great debut season with the Knicks, earning a starting spot in the All-Star Game alongside Brunson. However, his defensive shortcomings were exposed against the Indiana Pacers, leading to rumors that New York has been open to potential trade offers for him.

Ad

#3: Dallas Mavericks

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

James and the Dallas Mavericks have an interesting history. When they are completely healthy, their two best players are former teammates of James who won championships alongside him. Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis have a lot to thank LeBron for, and could find themselves near the top of the Western Conference if he joins them after being bought out.

Ad

If James were to find his way to Dallas, the starting five at the end of the season is formidable. Irving, Klay Thompson, James, Cooper Flagg and Davis have enough firepower to challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the conference once the postseason begins.

While James' arrival to the Mavericks would be an ironic twist based on what happened at the trade deadline, it gives him a great shot at another title. However, the Western Conference is loaded from top to bottom. James and the entire Dallas roster would need to remain healthy in order to keep pace with the Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

Ad

#4: Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn

The 76ers finished the season as one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. Injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George prevented them from building any rhythm or consistency in 2024-25. However, they enter next season optimistic that last season was an outlier. When they are whole, Philadelphia has as much talent as any team in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

While it is not a perfect fit, a trade swapping Embiid and James is possible if a third team is involved in the deal. However, Philadelphia might be better served waiting to see if James gets bought out. If he does, the 76ers are near the top of the list when it comes to the opportunity they could present James with later this summer.

Once again, James brings playmaking to support a backcourt with two scoring-minded guards. He created a tight bond with Embiid during the Olympics and is a long-time friend of George. If he were to join the 76ers, they would immediately join the Knicks and Cavaliers as the favorites to win the East.

Ad

#5: San Antonio Spurs

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn

The Spurs have one of the brightest futures in the NBA. Victor Wembanyama appears to have made a full recovery from the blood clots that ended his season. He and De'Aaron Fox form one of the more intriguing duos in the NBA, supported by an extremely deep core of young talent. Adding James after a buyout would be the cherry on top.

Ad

James slids in perfectly as San Antonio's starting small forward, helping Wembanyama operate in the pick-and-roll. The youth he would be surrounded by would allow him to rest a bit more during the regular season to prepare for what will be a grueling playoff run in the Western Conference.

The Spurs have built their team the right way since drafting Wembanyama in 2023. While they would not sacrifice their future to secure James' services via trade, signing him to a short-term deal as a free agent gives them all the upside in the world without the potential drawbacks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.