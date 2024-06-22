Top 5 landing spots for Malik Beasley amid reports of Bucks exit

Malik Beasley's time with the Milwaukee Bucks is coming to an end after just one season. Beasley signed a one-year "prove it" deal with the Bucks last summer and it was likely worth it since he shot 41.3% of 6.9 attempts per game from beyond the arc.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Bucks are unable to offer Beasley a salary increase of around 20%. He's likely looking for at least the mid-level exception since he has proven that he's one of the most reliable sharpshooters in the league.

The 27-year-old guard averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his first season in Milwaukee. He was mainly the starter at shooting guard for both Adrian Griffin and Doc Rivers the entire campaign.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Top 5 landing spots for Malik Beasley in free agency

#5 - Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are entering a rebuild and their priority is to surround Scottie Barnes with a roster capable of developing his skills. Barnes needs to have good shooters when he penetrates the basket.

If the Raptors won't pick up Bruce Brown's option or bring back Gary Trent Jr., Malik Beasley is a good alternative. Beasley provides space for Barnes and Toronto likely won't mind paying him the mid-level exception.

#4 - Houston Rockets

Malik Beasley was already linked to the Houston Rockets last month since the up-and-coming team needs shooting. The Rockets have the No. 3 pick in this year's draft, so they could make some trades to trim out their roster and acquire an All-Star or at least an All-Star caliber player.

Whatever the Rockets are planning to do on draft night or in free agency, Beasley is likely on consideration due to his shooting and streakiness. There are veteran options such as Alec Burks, while Gary Trent Jr. provides the same thing although Beasley would be cheaper.

#3 - Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are likely entering a rebuild with the acquisition of Josh Giddey from the OKC Thunder. Coby White's breakout campaign means the Bulls could explore trading players such as Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, while determining the futures of Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan.

If the Bulls will focus on Giddey, who is a great passer, they will need some catch-and-shoot players. Chicago also needs spacing and shooting, something Malik Beasley can provide.

#2 - Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are fresh off winning an NBA championship, but they are built to win multiple titles. The Celtics will need to bring some veterans and that's where Malik Beasley comes in.

While Beasley reportedly wants at the mid-level exception, the opportunity to win a ring might be hard to pass. Boston is a complete team, but it's not hard to see them filling out their roster with veterans.

#1 - Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic made the playoffs this year and were one win away from moving to the second round. The Magic already had a top defense in the league, but it's their offense that needs to improve.

One way to improve their offense is to add 3-point shooting at the shooting guard position. If the Magic strikes out with Malik Monk and Klay Thompson, Malik Beasley is not a bad alternative.

Expand Tweet