Top 5 largest 4th quarter comebacks in NBA history ft. Lakers vs. Clippers, 2024

During Wednesday night's basketball action, LeBron James and the LA Lakers made NBA history as they mounted an incredible fourth-quarter comeback against the LA Clippers. After three straight quarters where the Lakers couldn't get anything going and the Clippers kept coming, the four-time NBA champion put the team on his back and defied father time again to secure the 116-112 victory.

Comebacks in the NBA are no easy feat, especially if a team is trailing by a huge margin entering the final quarter of a ball game. A lot of factors have to come together for an NBA comeback to come to fruition such as the defense stepping up, the comradery of the team and the offense being a juggernaut.

There have been some incredible fourth-quarter comebacks in NBA history. In a league where teams can rally from a huge deficit in the blink of an eye, it remains a nice trip down memory lane to see that teams were capable back then of pulling off a stunner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five largest fourth-quarter comebacks in NBA history

5) LA Lakers vs LA Clippers (2024) - 21-point deficit

ELA Lakers forward LeBron James blocks LA Clippers forward Amir Coffey

Starting at number five is the LA Lakers erasing a 21-point deficit against the rival LA Clippers. Despite the Clippers playing without Paul George, the Lakers struggled to instill their will in the Clippers during the first three-quarters of the game.

When LeBron James finally decided to wear his cape to save his team, the rest of the ball club followed confidently next to him. The 20-time NBA All-Star finished with 34 points (13-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-12 from 3-point range), 8 assists and 6 rebounds to complete one of the largest fourth-quarter comebacks in NBA history.

4) Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings (2024) - 22-point deficit

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns

The Lakers' stunner on Wednesday night was not the largest fourth-quarter comeback this season, that award goes to the Phoenix Suns, who erased a 22-point deficit against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 16, 2024.

Courtesy of Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen combining for 56 points (17-of-33 shooting, including 13-of-22 from 3-point range), 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Interestingly, Durant's two free throws with 29.2 seconds to go in the fourth quarter gave the Suns the lead and managed to finish strong until the final buzzer.

3) Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks (2019) - 23-point deficit

Expand Tweet

Back on Dec. 22, 2019, the Toronto Raptors finished the third-largest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA history against the Dallas Mavericks. In a game without the services of Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry dropped 32 points (12-of-23 shooting, including 5-of-13 from 3-point range), 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

Additionally, Chris Boucher contributed 21 points (6-of-12 shooting) and 7 rebounds to secure the 110-107 victory.

2) Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers (2002) - 27-point deficit

Expand Tweet

Moving to number two on the list is the second-largest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA history. Thanks to the heroics of the late Kobe Bryant, who had an electric 27-point outing and led the LA Lakers to an incredible rally over Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks.

His two-point game-winner sealed the deal to secure the 105-103 victory with the Mavericks being left in the dust.

1) Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks (1977) - 28-point deficit

Lastly, the Milwaukee Bucks held the largest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA history by outlasting a 28-point deficit against the Atlanta Hawks in 1977. It was an incredible show as Junior Bridgeman led the way with 24 points, along with the Bucks limiting the Hawks to just 11 points in the last quarter.

It remains to be seen if another team can replicate this comeback or better yet, surpass it.