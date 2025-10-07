Top 5 LeBron James marketing gimmicks ft. Hennessy: Decision 2

LeBron James being widely regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time cannot be attributed to luck and skill alone. While James’ skill and achievements merit the title, his marketing genius and star power have also played a role in helping him get there.

Throughout his two-decade-long career, James has consistently been one of the league’s most talked-about players, both on and off the court. His significance in pop culture and relevance on social media through memes is easy to see.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at five of the best marketing gimmicks from LeBron James, including his new ad for Hennessy, Decision 2.

Top 5 LeBron James marketing gimmicks

1) The Decision (2010)

LeBron James Pre-Decision Meet and Greet - Source: Getty

The Decision (2010) is LeBron James' original televised special, which was arranged to announce his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat. The event aired live on ESPN and went on to become a cultural phenomenon.

A simple career move for James quickly became a global spectacle, bringing in advertising revenue and sponsorships. Moreover, James’ quote, “I will be taking my talents to South Beach,” is widely referenced all over social media.

2) Hennessy: Decision 2

On Monday, LeBron James referenced “The Decision” after sharing a post on Instagram, saying that “the decision of all decisions” will be made on Oct. 7. The post went viral on social media, showing the sway James still holds over fans despite being near the twilight of his career.

Fans tuned in to hear James’ announcement on Tuesday only to learn that the whole thing was a marketing campaign for Hennessy. The brand leveraged James’ marketing genius to announce their limited edition Hennessy V.S.O.P bottle.

3) Taco Tuesday

In 2019, on a random Tuesday night, LeBron James shared a video on his Instagram story and announced to his fans that it was “Taco Tuesday” in his house. James’ video and the term were all over social media by the end of the day.

The post gained such traction that James even attempted to trademark Taco Tuesday in 2019, but was denied as courts called it a "commonplace term.” Regardless of his trademark being denied, James’ post did its work as he later starred in a commercial for Taco Bell.

4) I Promise School

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With James - Source: Getty

LeBron James opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, in 2018. Supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation, the school aims to benefit at-risk children by providing tuition-free education for students. The school originally opened with grades three and four before becoming fully operational in 2022.

As one of James’ biggest philanthropic endeavors, the I Promise School has undoubtedly made a difference in Akron. Furthermore, every milestone and accomplishment for the school results in excellent marketing for the NBA superstar. James has endeared himself to an even larger audience with this initiative.

5) LeBronto

Originally coined by fans on social media, the term “LeBronto” first gained traction between 2016 and 2018. For three seasons in a row, James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had dominated the Toronto Raptors, posting a 12-2 record against them in the playoffs.

This dominance led to the birth of the term “LeBronto.” Years later, the term is still used and is brought up to put James' dominance in the Eastern Conference into perspective.

In a smart move, James playfully acknowledged it by wearing sneakers with the term “LeBronto” while taking on the Raptors in Toronto in November 2024.

About the author Sameer Khan



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Know More