Top 5 LeBron James playoff seasons based on field goal percentage (FG%)

NBA superstar LeBron James isn't one to back down from offensive plays. The third-best all-time leading scorer in the NBA is a daring shooter with 35,367 points under his belt.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player has competed in 10 NBA Finals, with eight of them happening consecutively from 2011 to 2018. The eight Finals were with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers. James has four championship titles under his belt. He is the first and only player in the NBA to win championship titles with three franchises, the Heat (2011-12 and 2012-13), the Cavaliers (2015-16), and the LA Lakers (2019-20).

Spurs vs. Heat, 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 - 3pm ET on NBA TV! @KingJames couldn't be stopped as he delivered back-to-back titles to Miami 🏆



Spurs vs. Heat, 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 - 3pm ET on NBA TV! https://t.co/7TTBJNJPLu

James has featured in 15 playoff seasons and maintained a good shooting percentage throughout. He has a career field goal of 49.5% in the NBA playoffs. Let's take a quick dive into the top five playoff seasons where James has produced the highest field goal percentage.

Lebron James Top 5 Playoff Seasons in the NBA Based on Field Goal Percentage (FG%)

#5 2015-16 Playoff Season - 52.5%

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers takes the court against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on December 29, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets 93-87.

LeBron James put up an average of 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists in the 2015-16 NBA playoff season, securing a field goal of 52.5%. He attempted an average field goal 19.9 times, scoring 10.4 times per game.

NBA History @NBAHistory



38.5 - 2009 ECF vs ORL

36.0 - 2017 ECSF vs TOR

35.8 - 2015 Finals vs GSW



Watch LeBron in his most prolific offensive series from 2009 on



LeBron James - highest PPG in a playoff series:

38.5 - 2009 ECF vs ORL

36.0 - 2017 ECSF vs TOR

35.8 - 2015 Finals vs GSW

Watch LeBron in his most prolific offensive series from 2009 on



38.5 - 2009 ECF vs ORL

36.0 - 2017 ECSF vs TOR

35.8 - 2015 Finals vs GSW



Watch LeBron in his most prolific offensive series from 2009 on #NBATogetherLive



twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

The Lakers point guard featured in 21 games during the playoff season and played 39.1 minutes per game. He made 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. The playoff season saw James and the Cavaliers go all the way to the Finals and win their first NBA championship together. He was awarded the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

#4 2017-18 Playoff Season - 53.9%

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California.

In the 2017-18 NBA playoff season, James had his second-best points average (34.0) in all 15 playoff seasons he has featured in. He played 22 games, with an average of 41.9 minutes per game, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist had a field goal percentage of .539, scoring 12.5 times from the field after making 23.2 attempts. He made 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in the NBA playoff season.

The Cavaliers lost the Finals to the Golden State Warriors (4 - 0), however, James led the 2018 NBA playoff leading scorer chart with 748 points, and also the assists chart (198) but lost the MVP title to Kevin Durant.

