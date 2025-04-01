Top 5 LeBron James songs going viral on TikTok ft. Man on the Lakers

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is going viral all over social media for a hilarious reason. LeBron’s fans have put AI to good use and are generating ‘LeBron James songs’ with the help of deepfake and AI. James even said on Monday that he was aware of the songs after his youngest son, Bryce, made him listen to a few.

Fans take songs by various artists and then use AI and deepfake to change the words and turn the song into one worshipping James. Let’s look at the top five LeBron James songs currently going viral on TikTok.

Top 5 LeBron James songs

1) Man on the Lakers

Perhaps the funniest of all the LeBron James songs, this one mentions James' teammates Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves and hilariously touches upon the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Mavericks in exchange for Doncic.

To top it off, the creator has clearly remixed Pop legend Michael Jackson's hit song, Man in the Mirror to create the hilarious masterpiece that is Man on the Lakers.

2) LeBron LeBron LeBron James

Perhaps the simplest song on the list, 'LeBron LeBron LeBron' is just the LA Lakers legend's name being sung repeatedly. But it is easily the most addictive song to come out of this trend, making it one of the best.

3) Glorious King LeBron

My glorious king LeBron pays homage to James' nickname. The line "swishing threes like it's nothing" seems to be a nod to James' signature pull-up 3-pointer, which has gone viral on social media a few times over the years.

4) Thinking about LeBron

One of the funniest songs on the list, "Thinking about LeBron," is perhaps the best remix for Bruno Mars' classic hit, Talking to the Moon. The song even thanks James and ends with the fan hoping that he wins his fifth ring soon.

5) Someone sinking a three

James and Luka Doncic have been on fire for the Lakers, leading them to the fourth spot in the Western Conference (46-29). LA is 2.5 games behind the Rockets in second (49-27). James is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game, while shooting 51.0% from the field.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is putting up 27.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field. If they keep performing like this the Lakers will be a real threat to win the NBA Championship this year. If James wins his fifth, we will surely be in for another avalanche of LeBron songs.

