Top 5 LeBron James stats which fans would want to forget

While LeBron James has enjoyed a successful NBA career, it hasn't been all glitz and glam. He has also had some awful performances that fans are interested in forgetting.

LeBron James started his NBA career straight out of high school after being selected in the 2003 NBA draft with the first overall pick. Although he has operated at an incredibly high level over his 18-year career, there have been occasions where he outrightly fell apart and wasn't much help to his team.

Putting in scintillating performances night-in-night-out for 18 years is impossible. While we cannot entirely blame LeBron James for such poor performances, he shouldn't be let off the hook so easily either.

Without further ado, let's dig into the top five LeBron James stats that fans would want to forget.

#5 12 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-final

Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics looks to move the ball against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics were the bane of LeBron James' early years in the NBA. However, the Akron-born player's performance in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA playoffs stood out the most.

In what was a horrid shooting night, LeBron James recorded 12 points, eight of which came from the free-throw line. He also recorded 0-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc and 2-of-18 from the field while turning the ball over 10 times.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 1 and eventually the series after seven games.

#4 11 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks to get around Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics

Except for Game 3, LeBron James recorded 30+ points in every game against the Boston Celtics in the 2017 Eastern Conference finals.

LeBron James played the most minutes in Game 3 but failed to lead the Cavs to victory. He registered 11 points, six rebounds, six steals and six turnovers.

Marcus Smart was the standout player for the Boston Celtics with 27 points. However, Avery Bradley's clutch three sealed the win for the Celtics.

