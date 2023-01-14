Top 5 Mac McClung dunks in his career as he becomes first G-Leaguer to be in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Former LA Lakers guard Mac McClung will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest as part of this year's All-Star Weekend in Utah. McClung currently plays for the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that McClung has accepted the league's invitation to join the Slam Dunk Contest. McClung joins Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trail Blazers and Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets in the competition.

If McClung remains unsigned by an NBA team before All-Star Weekend, he will be the first G League player to participate in the Slam Dunk contest. He played one game each for the Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers last season. The Golden State Warriors signed him in the offseason, but he was released in October.

Mac McClung stands at just 6' 2" but possesses insane hops. McClung made a name for himself at Gate City High School in Virginia. He played college basketball at Georgetown and Texas Tech before going undrafted in 2021. Let's take a look at McClung's top five dunks from high school to the NBA.

#5 Fastbreak dunk with the Warriors

The 24-year-old guard signed with the Golden State Warriors in the offseason. He showed his quickness and athleticism against the Washington Wizards in a preseason game. He received a pass from Moses Moody for a simple fastbreak slam for the defending champions.

#4 Dunk plus the foul on the fastbreak

This play perfectly encapsulated what Mac McClung can do on the basketball court.

McClung stole the ball and outran three players to finish off the fastbreak dunk. The final defender clipped his arm and was called for a foul. Despite the contact, McClung made the slam.

Also Read: Nike to release special LeBron James and Liverpool collaboration jersey early this year

#3 Reverse dunk in South Bay

Mac McClung started his basketball career with the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.

McClung was named the Rookie of the Year last season while playing for the South Bay Lakers and Windy City Bulls. His best dunk last season was a double-pump reverse jam.

#2 Eastbay during a high school game

An Eastbay Dunk is one of the most iconic jams in basketball. J.R. Rider introduced it in the 1994 Slam Dunk Contest, while Kobe Bryant did it four years later in the same competition. Mac McClung did it in a high school game during a fastbreak.

#1 Reverse jam to end the LA Lakers season

Mac McClung made his debut for the LA Lakers in their final game of the season against the Denver Nuggets.

With the Lakers on the verge of victory, McClung had the highlight of his NBA career. He hit a beautiful reverse slam to end the disappointing Lakers season on a positive note.

What is Mac McClung's vertical?

McClung playing for the Golden State Warriors

Mac McClung may lack height but makes up for that with his vertical. McClung's vertical leap was measured at 43.5 inches at the G League Combine.

It was in the top ten in combine history, including the NBA draft. There were even some claims during his high school career that his vertical could reach 47 to 48 inches.

Also Read: Ben Simmons credits Boston Celtics' "team basketball" but says they don't have any great individuals

Poll : 0 votes