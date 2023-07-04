Top 5 Mexican players in NBA: Athletes, teams & more

The NBA is full of players from international backgrounds. The past five MVP awards were won by players born outside the United States. Let’s take a look at which NBA players are from USA’s neighbor down south, Mexico.

It’s a country known for its football (soccer) but Mexico has produced some ballers too. Some were born in the country while others have strong Mexican heritage.

The NBA has even added a G League team in Mexico City. Mexico will also send a team to compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this summer.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker plays for Team USA but his paternal grandmother was born in Mexico. She later moved to Michigan.

Many Latin players have made the top of the basketball world but only a select few from Mexico. Here are the top five Mexican players who have made the NBA.

#5 - Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Jaquez was drafted out in the first round of the 2023 Draft by the Heat but is already one of the best Mexican basketball players ever. He was drafted 18th overall. He had a huge debut with 22 points in Miami’s first summer league game this offseason.

Jaquez has a chance to be a big part of Miami’s rotation if he is not traded this offseason. He was the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year during his time at UCLA. He was a consensus second-team All-American.

#4 - Gustavo Ayon, New Orleans Pelicans

Ayon is a 6-foot-10 big man who played in 135 NBA games. He averaged 4.7 points per game and 16.6 minutes per game. He currently plays for the Mexican national team and professionally in the Mexican league.

He spent most of his NBA time with the New Orleans Pelicans. The team signed him in 2011. He was later traded to the Orlando Magic following the season. He played in 43 games with Orlando and was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks that season. He finally played 26 games for the Atlanta Hawks in 2013-14.

Ayon then played five seasons with Real Madrid in Spain. He averaged 9.7 ppg.

#3 - Jorge Gutierrez, Brooklyn Nets

Gutierrez played his college basketball at the University of California, Berkeley. He currently plays in the Mexican professional league. He was the 2012 Pac-12 Player of the Year.

He played in 47 NBA games between 2013 and 2016. He spent two seasons playing sparingly for the Brooklyn Nets. He then joined the Milwaukee Bucks for part of the 2014-15 season. He also played for the Charlotte Hornets.

He averaged 2.9 ppg in the NBA. He had a great and productive career during his time in the G League while trying to earn an NBA roster spot.

#2 - Eduardo Najera, Dallas Mavericks

Najera was the first Mexican-born player to be drafted into the NBA. He played college basketball at Oklahoma and was drafted in the second round of the 2000 Draft.

He played in the league for 12 years. He averaged 4.9 ppg during his NBA career.

The 6-foot-8 forward was a solid bench player. He played in 619 NBA games. He spent most of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. He also played for the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, New Jersey Nets, and Charlotte Bobcats.

#1 - Juan Toscano Anderson, Golden State Warriors

Toscano-Anderson is the only Mexican-American player to win an NBA title. He lifted the trophy with the 2022 Warriors.

He currently plays for the Utah Jazz. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers. He played in 191 NBA games before the 2023-24 season.

He won two championships in Mexico’s top pro league. He also had a productive time with the Warriors’ G League affiliate team.

