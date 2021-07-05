Top 5 moments from the 2021 NBA Playoffs as Milwaukee Bucks prepare to take on Phoenix Suns in the Finals

A Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks walked into the State Farm Arena and closed out the Eastern Conference Finals series in the 2021 NBA playoffs to advance to their first NBA Finals since 1974. They defeated the Atlanta Hawks in 6 games and has had quite the historic playoff run.

They swept aside the Eastern Conference reigning champions, Miami Heat, in the first round, and then defeated the fancied Brooklyn Nets superteam in the conference semifinals.

The NBA playoffs stage is where one gets to see the most intense and strategic basketball. Every possession, bucket and defensive strategy is calculated as teams try to win a seven-game series and avoid elimination. The lights are the brightest in the NBA playoffs and the best stars shine on the big stage.

The 2021 NBA playoffs have given us some incredible moments that will be remembered for years to come. Trae Young took the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in his first-ever playoff run, while Devin Booker went one step further in his playoff debut and led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals.

There were several historic games and many memorable moments that have defined the ongoing postseason. So without further ado, let's dive into the top 5 moments of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#1 Damian Lillard drops double-nickel and sets single-game NBA playoff record for most three-pointers made

Damian Lillard in the 2021 NBA playoffs

With the series tied at 2-2, Damian Lillard went ballistic and dropped 55 points in a double-overtime thriller in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Portland Trail Blazers were up against a Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets and the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic. Lillard entered the record books with his performance as he broke Klay Thompson's NBA playoff record and dropped 12 threes en route to a 55 point total.

Lillard shot incredibly efficiently from the field, making 17 of his 24 shot attempts (70.8%) and shot 12-17 from beyond the arc (70.6%). He also made 9 out of 10 (90%) of his free throws and had 10 assists, 6 rebounds, a steal and 3 blocks with just one turnover in 52 minutes.

Dame put up a MONUMENTAL effort in Game 5 👏



He scored or assisted on 80 points, tied for the most in a playoff game in NBA history. https://t.co/zGP9xY6OWI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 2, 2021

Damian Lillard hit four of his three-pointers in critical clutch moments, forcing both overtime and double-overtime. He left everyone in awe of his talent that night.

This a spiritual experience. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the game:

"Damian Lillard was superhuman"

#2 Injuries to stars have defined the 2021 NBA playoffs

Kyrie Irving hurts his ankle

The image of an NBA star writhing in pain on the hardwood was unfortunately quite a common sight this season. There have been almost 10 All-Stars who have missed time in the 2021 NBA playoffs, the most in league history. The NBA finalists Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns have both faced injured teams in their path.

Past the first round, every single playoff team has had an injury to their best or 2nd best player.



76ers: Embiid

Nets: Harden/Kyrie

Clippers: Kawhi

Suns: Chris Paul

Jazz: Mitchell

Nuggets: Murray

Hawks: Trae

Bucks: Giannis pic.twitter.com/3PrLuE8Jlo — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2021

Many analysts and fans have speculated that if Kawhi Leonard was not hurt, the LA Clippers would have beaten the Suns, and if Kyrie Irving and James Harden were not hurt, then the Brooklyn Nets superteam could have gone all the way to the title.

The Phoenix Suns were trailing 2-1 against the reigning champions, the LA Lakers, in the first round when Anthony Davis hurt himself and the Suns won the next three games in a row. They then faced a Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets in the second round and finally faced a Kawhi Leonard-less LA Clippers in the conference finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, faced a Brooklyn Nets team without James Harden for the first four games and then Kyrie Irving got hurt. Harden returned while Irving sat out but he wasn't the same with his hamstring injury. They then went on to face the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals and Trae Young managed to hurt his ankle.

.@Rachel__Nichols provides an injury update on Kyrie Irving, who will miss the rest of Game 4 due to a right ankle sprain: pic.twitter.com/P8LjkSVBfG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2021

Although credit must be given to Mike Budenholzer and his men as their own talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo had got hurt during the series as well.

