Top 5 moments from Iman Shumpert's time on Dancing With The Stars

Iman Shumpert created history by becoming the first NBA player to win the show 'Dancing with the Stars.' The 31-year-old participated in the show alongside his partner Daniella Karagach. Both of them were dynamic, and put up incredible performances on their way to winning the Mirrorball trophy.

The former NBA champion was hugely supported by many in the NBA community. LeBron James sent in a shoutout asking fans to support his former teammate. All of that seemed to work, as he became the champion in the 30th season of the show. Shumpert had to put in weeks of hard work and dedication to perfecting something that was not exactly his forte.

The former number one overall pick had a stupendous finale day, as he scored two perfect 40s to cap off a memorable stint. To celebrate his historic win, here's a look at the five best moments from Iman Shumpert's time at the Dancing with the Stars.

#5 Iman Shumpert introduces himself on the show with a performance on 'Hey Ya'

Iman Shumpert came in as one of the surprise entries in Season 30 of the show. The 6' 5" guard is widely known for his terrific abilities on the court. However, the champion player proved his pedigree on the dance floor this time around, as he put up an incredible performance with his partner in the first week.

Iman and Daniella danced to the song - 'Hey Ya!' by Outkast. Although the couple put in their best, the judges thought there was a lot of scope for improvement, and gave the couple 21 points for their performance. This ended up being the second-lowest marked performance of the week, only behind Martin and Britt, who scored 13.

#4 Iman Shumpert acknowledges LeBron James' support with the iconic 'The Silencer' celebration in his dance performance

LeBron James extended his support to his former teammate by sending in love on Twitter. His words were taken into consideration by fans, as they helped Iman become the champion of the show.

In one of the performances of the show, Shumpert came out with the famous LBJ celebration, 'The Silencer.' This is one celebration the King uses when he silences the opposition after a magical move.

The duo danced to Kanye West's song - 'Dark Fantasy'. Throughout the act, the duo pulled off some tough lifts, which made fans go crazy. This act helped Daniella and Iman score 38 points to make an entry to the Finals.

#3 Iman Shumpert's terrific Horror Night performance helps him get a perfect score

Iman Shumpert had a pretty big bag of skills when he played on the basketball court. However, he proved to be skillful even on the dance floor when he took the floor for his Week-6 performance on the song 'I Got 5 on it'.

Daniella and Iman were in sync right from the word go. The duo had some pretty crazy moves, which they executed to perfection.

One such move that caught the eyeballs of fans was when Iman lifted his partner by his neck and walked down the stairs. The couple were given a perfect 40 for this performance. From there on, they never looked back, as they continued putting up special performances to eventually lift the trophy.

