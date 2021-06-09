Top 5 moments from Round 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs produced some of the best basketball seen all year. The fans were back in the arenas after almost one and a half season, and the players were thrilled to play in front of cheering crowds.
The NBA playoffs have always been the stage that sees the most intense and strategic form of basketball, as 16 top teams fight for the championship. This year, the Milwaukee Bucks swept the Miami Heat in the first round, in the process exacting revenge for their loss in last year's Eastern Conference semi-finals. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic came close to avenging his last year's exit but fell short in Game 7 against the LA Clippers.
Several great storylines were seen in the 2021 NBA playoffs first round. An empathic crowd erupted with joy in Madison Square Garden as they celebrated the end of the New York Knicks' playoff drought. Moreover, the Brooklyn Nets 'Big 3' combined for 104 points in one of the most efficient offensive displays ever.
So without further ado, let's take a look at the five best moments from the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.
#1 Damian Lillard goes ballistic, sets single-game NBA playoff record for most three-pointers made
Damian Lillard entered the record books when he dropped a double-nickel game in Game 5 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. That marked the second-highest scoring total by a player in a loss in NBA playoff history.
Lillard shot astonishingly from the field, making 17 of his 24 attempts (70.8%) and shot 12-17 from beyond the arc (70.6%). He also made 9-10 (90%) of his free throws and had ten assists, six rebounds, a steal and three blocks.
What's even more incredible is that he had just one turnover in nearly 52 minutes of playing time while being the primary ball-handler en route to dropping 55 points. Opposing coach Mike Malone spoke about Lillard after the game:
"Damian Lillard was superhuman."
Lillard hit four three-pointers in absolute clutch moments, forcing both overtime and double-overtime. He dropped the jaws of fans who tuned in to see the Denver-Portland game, leaving everyone in awe of his talent.
#2 Ja Morant sets franchise record for most points scored in an NBA playoff game
Ja Morant would do anything to carry his team to victory. He went off for 47 points against the top-seeded Utah Jazz on the road, but that, unfortunately, wasn't enough.
Morant shot 15-26 (57.7%) from the field while dishing out seven assists and grabbing four boards. His 47-point performance is the highest scoring total in NBA playoff history by a player aged 21 or younger.
Not just his Game 2 performance, but his entire playoff run was incredible. In his first-ever NBA playoff series, Morant earned the respect of everyone in the league.
Morant's 47-point performance broke the Memphis Grizzlies' previous record for most points by a player in a playoff game. Morant's opponent, Donovan Mitchell, spoke about him after the game, saying:
"Give credit to Ja; he had 50 damn near."
#3 Jayson Tatum erupts for 50 points, steals one game from the Brooklyn Nets' superteam
In Game 3 of the first-round series, Jayson Tatum did the unthinkable and won his team a game against the 'Big 3' of the Brooklyn Nets.
Nobody predicted the Boston Celtics to even win a game, especially considering Jaylen Brown was injured and Kemba Walker wasn't playing at an All-Star level. However, Tatum erupted for 50 points and led his team to victory. He hit the clutch dagger shot to put the Celtics seven points ahead with 40 seconds to go in the game.
Tatum shot 16-30 (53.3%) from the field, including 5-11 (45.5%) from downtown and made 13 of 15 (86.7%) free-throw attempts. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out seven dimes, got two steals and a block. In the process, Tatum became the third-youngest player in NBA history to register a 50-point playoff game.
#4 Devin Booker eliminates reigning champions LA Lakers with a monstrous first-quarter performance
With the LA Lakers down 2-3 against the Phoenix Suns, the reigning champions were expected to bounce back and force a Game 7, especially since Game 6 was at Staples Center. However, Devin Booker had other ideas on the night.
He started the game all guns blazing, dropping 22 points in the first quarter itself, doing so on 8-9 shooting from the field. He made six threes in the first quarter, tying the NBA playoff record for most threes in a quarter.
Booker's monumental first-quarter effort destroyed any chance of a LA Lakers' comeback. He ended the game with 47 points to end LeBron James' 14-0 first-round winning streak. Booker was brilliant all series, dropping 34 points on his NBA playoff debut, the most by a Phoenix Suns player.
#5 Trae Young comes up clutch at Madison Square Garden, drills the game-winner
Trae Young on his NBA playoff debut dropped 32 points and ten assists against the New York Knicks. In the process, he became only the fourth player in NBA history to drop 30+ points and 10+ assists on his playoff debut.
Young's debut was that much sweeter, as he sunk the game-winning floater with 0.9 seconds left on the clock to put the Atlanta Hawks ahead by two points.
Young joined an exclusive group of NBA greats with a dominant performance at Madison Square Garden. He scored 13 points in the fourth quarter in an arena that was booing and cursing him till the game-winner stunned the crowd.