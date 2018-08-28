Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manu Ginobili: Top 5 Gamewinners of his NBA career

Ginobili kisses trophy
A name that needs no introduction, Manu Ginobili is a 4-time NBA champion and is one of the greatest sixth man of all time. The San Antonio Spurs' legend played in the NBA for 16 seasons and spent his entire career with the Spurs. Manu was a member of the San Antonio's Big 3 with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker and the Spurs flourished because of the trio winning 4 NBA championships. Ginobili is one of the only two players in the history of NBA to have won a EuroLeague title, an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal.

Manu's basketball career was filled with full of personal accolades. He was a 2-time Italian League MVP, EuroLeague Finals MVP, 2-time NBA All-Star, NBA Sixth Man of the Year. After getting selected by Spurs in the NBA 1999 draft with 57th overall pick, no one in their wildest dreams would have expected Manu to become the kind of player that he became.

Manu was known for his passing ability and his skills played a key role in Spurs' success, particularly in the post-season. We look at top 5 most memorable moments in Manu Ginobili's storied career.

#5 Game-Winning Rainbow 3 vs Celtics

Image courtesy of The Boston Herald

During the final season of his career, Spurs were up against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics who were on a 4-game winning streak. Kyrie exploded for the Celtics with 36-points but Boston could not get the win as Manu Ginobili made a game winning rainbow 3 over Al Horford with 5 seconds remaining.

This game is particularly memorable because the Spurs entered the game without their All-Star Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Anderson. They also lost Danny Green in the first half when he left the game with left groin tightness. Ginobili was +12 on the game and finished the game with 11 crucial points and only one turnover.

With scores tied at 102 in the closing stages, Ginobili came off the screen by LaMarcus Aldridge and made the clutch rainbow 3 that sank the Celtics.


