Top 5 most-viewed players across NBA’s social platforms ft. Luka Doncic & more

With the NBA one of the strongest global sports products, several league stars are often watched on social media platforms. Recently, the league released a 2023 social rankings list of the 15 most-viewed players.

The list features stars from various positions who have made a name for themselves, earning the attention of fans worldwide. Whether it's because of their reputation or their promising potential in the NBA, fans have taken time out to watch these players.

With that said, this article will take a look at five of the most-viewed NBA players across social media platforms.

The top 5 NBA players who are most-viewed across social platforms

5) Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic

Listed at number five is Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who has garnered over 914 million views. Doncic, who is in his sixth NBA season, is averaging 33.4 points (48.4% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range), 9.4 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game.

4) Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets Center: Nikola Jokic

No. 4 on the list is 2023 NBA champion Nikola Jokic, who has 1.2 billion views. The Denver Nuggets center is not the flashiest star in the league, but his production and impact on the court certainly deserve attention from fans.

This season, the big man is averaging 25.7 points (55.9% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range), 12.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.

3) Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama

Moving to the third player on the list is the 2023 No. 1 draft pick, Victor Wembanyama, who has 1.3 billion views. The rookie has gained incredible excitement for his arrival in the NBA, and he has not disappointed so far in his transition to the league.

This season, he is averaging 18.9 points (44.2% shooting, including 29.0% from 3-point range), 10.3 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game.

2) Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry

Next on the list is Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has 1.6 billion views and remains one of the most elite players in the league today. Playing in his 15th season, Curry is averaging incredible numbers at 27.3 points (45.3% shooting, including 40.9% from 3-point range), 4.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

1) LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Lastly, LeBron James takes the top spot on the list and has 2.8 billion views across social media platforms.

The four-time champion has continued to be a prominent figure in the NBA since he made his debut. The 39-year-old Lakers star is averaging 25.4 points (53.5% shooting, including 40.9% from 3-point range), 7.4 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game.