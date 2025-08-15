Top 5 must watch revenge games from 2025-26 NBA schedule ft. Bradley Beal's return to Phoenix with Clippers

The 2025-26 NBA season offers some intriguing matchups following multiple months of players changing teams. With the new schedule released on Thursday, basketball fans can already mark in their calendars some of the most highly anticipated games. The NBA hardly lacks drama, making some of next season’s dates must-watch TV.The landscape in both the East and West started changing around the trade deadline in February. Offseason free agent signings and more trades only promised more excitement once October rolls in. In the new schedule, there are some revenge games are simply can’t-miss dates.Top 5 can’t-miss payback games for 2025-26 NBA season#5. Kristaps Porzingis returns to Boston on Jan. 28.The Boston Celtics shed salary to stay below the second apron by sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal. In return, the Cs got Georges Niang, who they later traded to the Utah Jazz for rookie RJ Luis Jr.Porzingis, a fan favorite in Beantown, returns to Boston as a Hawk on Jan. 28. The Latvian said that he understood the business part of the trade, but also added that he wanted to remain with the Celtics. Two years removed from helping the Celtics to an NBA championship, he will face familiar faces in his return to TD Garden.#4. Michael Porter Jr. faces the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 29In early July, the Denver Nuggets traded former team mainstay Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson. Porter, who played his first six seasons in Denver, said there was “a little bit of hurt” following the trade. He did say on the “One Night with Steiny” show that a change was due.On Jan. 29, Porter will line up against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and some close friends. It will be his first return to Denver following the trade.Porter said that he wanted to show he could make the big leap. He might want to do it in front of fans who used to root for him.#3. Myles Turner faces his old team, the Indiana Pacers, on Nov. 3One of the surprising developments of the NBA offseason was Myles Turner’s decision to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. During the playoffs, multiple reports emerged indicating the Indiana Pacers’ willingness to pay the luxury tax to keep Turner in Indianapolis.Turner explained that he left Indiana because he wanted to stay competitive. Tyrese Haliburton’s ACL injury will likely prevent the Pacers from doing that next season.Thus, Turner took his talents to Milwaukee, a team with a developing fierce rivalry with the Pacers. The versatile shooting big man helped the Pacers eliminate the Bucks in the last two playoffs.The next time Myles Turner returns to Indiana, he will be with the rival Bucks, who will try to dominate the reigning NBA Eastern Conference champs.#2. Kevin Durant returns to Phoenix on Nov. 24Kevin Durant shut down trade talks between his former team, the Phoenix Suns, and the Golden State Warriors in February. Durant said he wanted to commit to the Suns.After failing to make the playoffs, the writing was on the wall about Durant’s status in Phoenix. The Suns sent him to the Houston Rockets in a seven-team trade, the largest in NBA history.Durant returns to Houston to play against a team that wanted to trade him for months. The former NBA MVP, along with a stacked roster, could put on a show against Devin Booker and Co.#1. LA Clippers guard Bradley Beal returns to Phoenix on Nov. 6The Phoenix Suns unsuccessfully tried to make Bradley Beal waive his no-trade clause. Because of injuries and inconsistencies, the Suns wanted to send him elsewhere over the past two years.Beal never agreed to waive his no-trade clause but eventually accepted a buyout this summer. He promptly took his talents to Los Angeles to play for the LA Clippers.Beal will return to Phoenix on Nov. 6, hoping to do damage against his former team.